Here's What It's Actually Like To Shop At Limited Too In 2017

news

This time, we didn’t have to beg our moms to take us.

By Julia Reinstein and Remy Smidt

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Headshot of Remy Smidt

Remy Smidt

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on August 9, 2017, at 3:49 p.m. ET

If you ever begged your mom to buy you rainbow-sequin gauchos in the '90s or early 2000s, you probably remember Limited Too.

The tween clothing retailer converted its locations to Justice in 2008, but came back this month as a pop-up shop in New York City.
BuzzFeed News

We went to check it out. Here's a glimpse at what they're selling:

1. This fuzzy diary for keeping your deepest, darkest secrets in (and playing M.A.S.H.):

BuzzFeed News

2. This dope AF bomber jacket:

BuzzFeed News
3. These low-key mesmerizing notebooks:

BuzzFeed News

4. This backpack for carrying your gel pens and Lisa Frank folders in:

BuzzFeed News

5. This denim dress perfect for showing Brad from PE you like-like him:

BuzzFeed News

6. This shirt we'd actually probably wear now???

BuzzFeed News
7. This notebook that knows what time it is:

BuzzFeed News

8. This fan (for selfies, obv):

BuzzFeed News

9. These ~fly~ shades:

BuzzFeed News

10. These smiley-face undies:

(Sadly, there weren&#x27;t any pairs of days-of-the-week underwear.)
BuzzFeed News

11. Camo galore:

For hiding from the haters.
BuzzFeed News

12. These headbands to inspire you to stay strong after Brad from PE asks you to ask your best friend Tanya if she like-likes him:

BuzzFeed News

13. Socks:

BuzzFeed News

14. This sparkly phone case:

BuzzFeed News
15. This cheetah-licious backpack:

GROWL POWER.
BuzzFeed News

16. PUFFY STICKERS!!!!!!!!

BuzzFeed News

17. Some fresh kicks:

BuzzFeed News

18. A mood watch:

BuzzFeed News

19. A looooot of emojis:

BuzzFeed News

H.A.G.S. bee-yotches! 😘 ✌️

BuzzFeed News
