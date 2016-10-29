José Fernández Took Cocaine And Drank Alcohol Before Fatal Boating Accident

The Miami Marlins pitcher died along with two friends last month.

An autopsy report for José Fernández, the 24-year-old pitcher for the Miami Marlins who died along with two friends in a boat crash last month, shows he was intoxicated by roughly twice the legal limit and had taken cocaine.

The pitcher's body, as well as those of two of friends Emilio Macias and Eduardo Rivero, were found in an overturned boat on Sept. 25 by US Coast Guard workers in Miami.

Fernández died from blunt force injuries to the head, torso, and extremities sustained during when the boat crashed into a jetty, the autopsy found.

Macias and Rivero had also consumed alcohol the day of the accident, and cocaine was detected in Rivero's system, according to the autopsy.