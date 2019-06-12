An Ex-Stanford Sailing Coach Is The First To Be Sentenced In The College Scam Trial But Won't Go To Prison

A former Stanford University sailing coach became the first person to be sentenced in the national college admissions scandal on Wednesday, but avoided being sent to prison.

John Vandemoer had admitted to accepting $610,000 in bribes to designate two prospective students, neither of whom wound up attending Stanford, as sailing recruits.

Vandemoer did not pocket the bribe money, but rather put it towards the sailing team. Still, prosecutors said, he benefited immensely from the funds.



"While the defendant did not profit financially from his crimes in a directly measurable way...his actions nonetheless enhanced his own status within the university, gave him more money to use for the sailing program he implemented, and furthered his career," they said.



After the scandal publicly emerged, he was subsequently fired from the school and pleaded guilty to racketeering charges.

He was sentenced Wednesday in Boston federal court to two years of supervised release with six months of home detention. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Prosecutors had previously recommended Vandemoer be sentenced to 13 months in prison, a year of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.



Federal prosecutors said they hoped a prison sentence would "deter similarly situated individuals...from secretly abusing that trust for personal benefit" and "begin restoring confidence in a college admissions system that most people agree is needlessly unfair."