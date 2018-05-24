John Mayer's Hilariously Low-Budget New Music Video Is What Memes Are Made Of

John Mayer released a music video for his new song "New Light" on Friday, and it's a green-screen delight full of zebras, fireworks, and stock image-esque ladies.

"I needed to make a video for New Light but nobody could agree on a budget. (MUSIC INDUSTRY amirite?)" Mayer tweeted. "So I went to a place downtown and made this with a company that usually does birthday and Bar Mitzvah videos."

The day before, Mayer promoted the video with a short teaser.

"Every once in a while a song comes along so powerful it requires a music video fast," reads the text in the teaser. "Where literally anything is better than nothing."

"Is it good?" the teaser text continues. "Define 'good.' Is it content? You're damn right it's content."