BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

John Mayer's Hilariously Low-Budget New Music Video Is What Memes Are Made Of

news

John Mayer's Hilariously Low-Budget New Music Video Is What Memes Are Made Of

"You're damn right it's content."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 24, 2018, at 3:23 p.m. ET

John Mayer released a music video for his new song "New Light" on Friday, and it's a green-screen delight full of zebras, fireworks, and stock image-esque ladies.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

"I needed to make a video for New Light but nobody could agree on a budget. (MUSIC INDUSTRY amirite?)" Mayer tweeted. "So I went to a place downtown and made this with a company that usually does birthday and Bar Mitzvah videos."

The day before, Mayer promoted the video with a short teaser.

"Every once in a while a song comes along so powerful it requires a music video fast," reads the text in the teaser. "Where literally anything is better than nothing."

"Is it good?" the teaser text continues. "Define 'good.' Is it content? You're damn right it's content."

People are really, really loving it.

NOW THIS IS WHAT I CALL CONTENT https://t.co/Msm5qGpf9K
Andrey Azizov @andreyazizov

NOW THIS IS WHAT I CALL CONTENT https://t.co/Msm5qGpf9K

Reply Retweet Favorite
40 yr old John Mayer is the best John Mayer https://t.co/rIvlHPh473
Colin Rosenblum @ColinRosenblum

40 yr old John Mayer is the best John Mayer https://t.co/rIvlHPh473

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

It really is good content.

THIS IS SUCH A SHITPOST I CJNSHJFKJH https://t.co/IA0THUOAzB
spicie meatball @stuckinroutine

THIS IS SUCH A SHITPOST I CJNSHJFKJH https://t.co/IA0THUOAzB

Reply Retweet Favorite
John Mayer won the internet today https://t.co/mceqE8pu7k
Matt Kersting @Dunkus

John Mayer won the internet today https://t.co/mceqE8pu7k

Reply Retweet Favorite

Truly a video for the ages.

By the age of 35 we should all have stopped trying and become John Mayer instead https://t.co/kKliAcQtWr
Ines @keinesasih

By the age of 35 we should all have stopped trying and become John Mayer instead https://t.co/kKliAcQtWr

Reply Retweet Favorite
I laughed out the loud to this. https://t.co/B1nhp129zO
Catman &amp; Carson @Miller27Time

I laughed out the loud to this. https://t.co/B1nhp129zO

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Even Topanga likes it.

This is the kind of premium content I expect on this website https://t.co/mcAIHHQPpA
Danielle Fishel @daniellefishel

This is the kind of premium content I expect on this website https://t.co/mcAIHHQPpA

Reply Retweet Favorite

So does Pornhub.

@JohnMayer Quality content, what the internet deserves
Pornhub ARIA @Pornhub

@JohnMayer Quality content, what the internet deserves

Reply Retweet Favorite

Most meme-able video of 2018, tbh.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
John Mayer / Via youtube.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT