John Boyega Almost Missed The "Last Jedi" Premiere Because He Got Snowed In At Atlanta

The actor sent some pretty panicked tweets from the airport. Hey, we've all been there.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on December 10, 2017, at 4:00 a.m. ET

Posted on December 9, 2017, at 4:38 p.m. ET

Star Wars: The Last Jedi actor John Boyega almost had to miss the Saturday night premiere of his movie in Los Angeles because of heavy snowfall that caused flight cancellations in Atlanta.

Atlanta was hit with extremely heavy snow on Saturday morning, with local reports estimating it to have totaled up to 12 inches in some places.

A spokesperson for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport told the Wall Street Journal that more than 400 flights were canceled Saturday morning.

Boyega, who plays Finn in the movies, began sending a bunch of panicked tweets from the airport on Saturday.

"Looks like no one's leaving," he wrote in one. "Trying to get back for the LA premiere!"

John Boyega @JohnBoyega

John Boyega @JohnBoyega

John Boyega @JohnBoyega

Rian Johnson, the movie's director, even replied to Boyega with hopes that he would still make it.

Rian Johnson @rianjohnson

John Boyega @JohnBoyega

A spokesperson for Boyega told BuzzFeed News on Saturday afternoon that after being "held up in the airport overnight," the actor's flight was eventually able to take off. He is currently on schedule to make it to the premiere.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will premiere in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Photos of the Shrine Auditorium, where it will premiere, show it surrounded by large props from the movie.

Sure enough, he landed in Los Angeles — without any luggage, but still in time to enjoy the big night!

John Boyega @JohnBoyega

John Boyega @JohnBoyega

Looks like he managed to make do.

Star Wars Stuff @starwarstuff

