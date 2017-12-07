J.K. Rowling Is Defending The Decision To Cast Johnny Depp In The Next "Fantastic Beasts" Movie

Rowling acknowledged fans' concerns about Depp's domestic abuse allegations, but said she is "genuinely happy" to have the actor in the role.

In a statement the Harry Potter author shared on her website Thursday, Rowling acknowledged fans' concerns but ultimately defended the casting decision.

"Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies," Rowling said.

Calls for Depp to be removed from the series began before the first movie had even come out, when actress Amber Heard, Depp's now ex-wife, took out a restraining order against him in May 2016 after claiming he was "verbally and physically abusive."

Rowling said she and director David Yates had considered recasting the role of Gellert Grindelwald when the allegations against Depp first emerged, but they decided not to due to "the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected."

"I accept that there will be those who are not satisfied with our choice of actor in the title role," said Rowling. "However, conscience isn’t governable by committee. Within the fictional world and outside it, we all have to do what we believe to be the right thing."