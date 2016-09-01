"I thought he was kidnapped. I thought I would never see him again," one of the boys' mothers said.

JetBlue mixed up two 5-year-olds and sent them to the wrong cities on Aug. 17, leaving one panic-stricken mother waiting three hours while the airline located her son.

Andy Martinez Mercado, 5, was traveling alone from a family visit in the Dominican Republic to his home in New York after his mother had returned from the trip about two weeks prior. Instead, he wound up in Boston, over 200 miles away, his mother, Maribel Martinez, told the New York Daily News.

“I thought he was kidnapped," she said. "I thought I would never see him again."

JetBlue employees brought Martinez a different 5-year-old boy, whom they thought was her son — and she said he was carrying her son's passport.

"No, this is not my child," Martinez said she told the employees. The boy, whose identity was not made public, was supposed to be on a flight to Boston, but was put on the flight to New York by mistake.

Three hours later, JetBlue figured out that Andy was in Boston and placed him on the next flight to New York.

“I was freaking out. I didn’t know if he was alive," she said. "I still haven’t stopped crying.”

At a press conference on Thursday, Martinez said her son hadn't flown alone before, and "never" will again. She said she let him fly alone because she was told "the stewardess would provide good service" looking after him.