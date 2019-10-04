Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was arrested early Friday morning in Los Angeles following an alleged domestic violence incident with his on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jen Harley.



He has been charged with kidnapping, according to police records. His bail was set at $100,000.

In a recording of the police dispatch, which was obtained by TMZ, they said the victim had hit the panic alarm in the Airbnb they were renting and fled.

Ortiz-Magro allegedly slapped and punched Harley before chasing her with a knife, TMZ reported.

He was reportedly holding their 18-month-old daughter, Ariana, during the chase. After Harley fled, Ortiz-Magro allegedly locked himself and the infant in the Airbnb until police came and broke the door down.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department said the suspect was tased and arrested on suspicion of domestic violence at the address.