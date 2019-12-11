The Jersey City Shooting Was A "Targeted Attack" On A Jewish Deli, Mayor Says

A shooting that left six people dead Tuesday in New Jersey was a "targeted attack" on a kosher market, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said at a press conference Wednesday morning.

"At the time of the incident yesterday, it was difficult to understand intent, and there’s still a lot of questions around that," Fulop said. "But after reviewing the CCTV cameras on the Jersey City side, we do feel comfortable that it was a targeted attack on the Jewish kosher deli across the street here."

It is not yet known if the attack specifically targeted Jews, Jersey City Director of Public Safety James Shea said.

"The motives are still part of the investigation," Shea said.

In a press conference later Wednesday morning in New York City, the three civilian victims were named as Mindel Ferencz, Moshe Deutsch, and a man who worked at the grocery store.

Ferencz and her husband, who were from the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn moved to Jersey City "due to the sky-rocketing prices of housing," Rabbi David Niederman said. The couple had three children and ran the neighborhood's first kosher grocery store. Jewish media reported she was 33. (Spellings of her name have varied in early reporting on the shooting.)

Deutsch, 24, "was dedicated to studying his Jewish faith everyday by learning in a Yeshiva," Niederman said. He was the son of Abe Deutsch, a United Jewish Organizations board member who organizes a massive Passover food drive each year.

"Moshe followed in his father’s footsteps and devoted his spare time and energy to help organize the UJO Passover food distribution and many other acts of kindness," Niederman said.

Niederman did not detail much about the employee of the store but said, “he served everyone who came into that place fairly and our heart goes out."



One officer, identified as Detective Joseph Seals, was fatally shot at a nearby cemetery around the time of the attack. Officials on Tuesday said they believed Seals was attempting to engage the two armed suspects before he was killed.



According to Shea, footage shows the two suspects parking the van they were driving, exiting the vehicle with firearms, and immediately entering the deli and beginning to fire.

"There were multiple other people on the streets," he said. "So there were many other targets available to them that they bypassed to attack that place. So clearly that was their target, and they intended to harm people inside."

Fulop declined to comment on whether the shooting is being investigated as a hate crime. He did not disclose the identities of the victims or the suspects.

On Twitter, Fulop said "hate and anti-semitism have never had a place here in JC and will never have a place in our city."

"I’m Jewish and proud to live in a community like Jersey City that has always welcomed everyone," Fulop said. "It is the home of Ellis Island and has always been the golden door to America."

