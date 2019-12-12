The Jersey City Shooters Were "Fueled" By Hatred Of Jews And Law Enforcement

A shooting that left six people dead at a kosher market in Jersey City is now being investigated as a "domestic terrorism incident with a hate crime bias," the FBI said Thursday.



The two shooters were fueled by hatred of Jews and police, New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said at a press conference Thursday.

"We believe the suspects held views that reflected hatred of the Jewish people as well as hatred of law enforcement," Grewal said.

Investigators have identified several social media accounts they believe were used by the two shooters, David Anderson, 47, and Francine Graham, 50. Officials are working to determine the authenticity of the accounts as well as how the shooters chose their targets.



Grewal said there is evidence the shooters expressed interest in the Black Hebrew Israelites — a black separatist group that has been designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, largely due to the group's anti-Semitic rhetoric — but there is no evidence to suggest they were members of the group or of any other organization.

"We believe the two shooters were acting on their own," Grewal added.



BuzzFeed News has identified a number of social media accounts that appear to belong to Anderson in which he posted anti-police and anti-Semitic content and identified himself as a member of the Black Hebrew Israelite movement.



From 2010 until 2016, when he apparently dropped off the internet, Anderson purportedly created at least four different profiles on various social networks under different names, among them “Napoleon Hill,” “Baryon Bloodbourne,” “Kheayvan Brown,” and “Dawada Maqabath.”

In 2016, the Maqabath account posted a screed against Jews in the comments of a YouTube video.

