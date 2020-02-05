The Author Of "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" Thinks Jordan Fisher Is "Up To The Task" Of Stealing Hearts From Noah Centineo

Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa USA via AP

If you're a fan of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, you've probably heard that a new character — John Ambrose McClaren — will be in the sequel, creating a bit of a love triangle with Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky. And if the first movie gave you a huge crush on Peter/Noah Centineo (LOL, "if"), you may be a bit skeptical that anyone can compete. But in an interview with BuzzFeed News' AM to DM, Jenny Han, the author of the book series, said fans may be surprised at how hard they'll fall for John Ambrose McClaren.

The character will be played by Jordan Fisher in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, the sequel, starring Lana Condor, that comes out Feb. 12 on Netflix.

"I think that Jordan is up to the task more than you'd even hope for," Han said. "He really steals hearts." The character of John Ambrose McClaren will already be familiar to fans of the books. He serves as the love interest in P.S. I Still Love You, the second book in Han's series. "Fans of the books were waiting for this character, John Ambrose McClaren, this whole time," Han said. Fisher more than does justice to the character, she added. The 25-year-old actor is a triple-threat, best known for his numerous roles in TV musicals, including Rent: Live, Grease: Live, and Disney Channel's Teen Beach Movie. "When I met him, I was dazzled," Han said. As the author, Han identifies as neither Team Peter nor Team John, she said.