A Close Associate Of Jeffrey Epstein Was Found Dead In His Jail Cell

A French modeling agent accused of recruiting young girls for Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring was found dead by hanging in his jail cell, officials told French media on Saturday.

Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, had been under investigation for the rape and sex trafficking of minors, Le Monde reported, and was being held at La Santé prison in Paris following his arrest in Dec. 2020.

Brunel was a close associate of Epstein, the former financier and convicted sex offender, whose August 2019 death in prison while awaiting a federal sex trafficking trial was ruled a suicide. The two deaths shared striking similarities; French officials told the Miami Herald that Brunel's death appeared to be a suicide by hanging as well.

Attorneys for Brunel told Le Monde their client had "continued to proclaim his innocence," and said "his decision was not driven by guilt, but by a deep sense of injustice."



Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the many women who've said Epstein abused them as teenagers, had also accused Brunel of sex crimes. Giuffre alleged in a court filing, according to Reuters, that Brunel recruited potential victims under the guise of hiring them for modeling, and took girls as young as 12 to the US to "farm them out to his friends, especially Epstein." He also allegedly took an active role in the abuse, with Giuffre saying she was made to have sexual contact with Brunel on many occasions.

In a tweet, Giuffre expressed her disappointment that — much like with Epstein — Brunel's death means he will never stand trial.

"The suicide of Jean-Luc Brunel, who abused me and countless girls and young women, ends another chapter," Giuffre said. "I’m disappointed that I wasn’t able to face him in a final trial to hold him accountable, but gratified that I was able to testify in person last year to keep him in prison."

