A 9-Year-Old Boy Was Shot Four Times While Making TikToks With His Siblings

Two other people, both adults, were also shot but survived, according to an incident report obtained by BuzzFeed News.

Javonni Carson, who is going into the fourth grade, underwent surgery for injuries to his leg and is expected to recover, his mother, Keyona Carson, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A 9-year-old was shot four times in a drive-by shooting in Atlanta last week while he was making TikTok videos with his siblings.

The family of 9-yr-old Javonni Carson awaits word from doctors after emergency surgery to remove a bullet from his body. The rising 4th grader is the latest child shot in Atlanta. Hear from his family only on Fox5. @FOX5Atlanta

According to the incident report, the shots were fired into a crowd in a parking lot, causing people to run and hide behind cars. The shooter, who was in a car, has not yet been identified.

Carson told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution her young son had been filming TikToks with his two older siblings when the gunfire rang out.

“My other two kids were there, too, and they saw everything,” Carson said. “Someone just drove by and started shooting.”



Javonni was rushed to the hospital by his father, police said.

“My 11-year-old said he was trying to crawl over to [Javonni], but there were already so many people on the ground,” Carson said. “I didn’t know anything until I got to the hospital. I just knew he’d been shot.”

Carson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.

Javonni is an honor roll student who wants to be a football player and rapper when he grows up, according to a GoFundMe set up by the family to help pay for his recovery.

"Thank for all the support for my family from families that don’t even know us and I send my own personal condolences to the other families that also felt this pain that no family should have to face," the GoFundMe reads. "Pray and Love on your families because they can be taken away at any moment."

