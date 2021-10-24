 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

James Michael Tyler, Who Played Gunther In "Friends," Has Died At 59

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

James Michael Tyler, Who Played Gunther In "Friends," Has Died At 59

Tyler, who played a small but memorable role as a barista at Central Perk, had advanced prostate cancer.

By Julia Reinstein

Picture of Julia Reinstein Julia Reinstein BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 24, 2021, at 6:27 p.m. ET

James Michael Tyler standing in front of a sofa
Paul Zimmerman / Getty Images

James Michael Tyler, the actor best known for playing Gunther in Friends, died of cancer Sunday. He was 59.

Tyler, who was diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in September 2018, died peacefully in his home in Los Angeles, his manager said in a statement to BuzzFeed News.

Mike Marsland / WireImage

"The world knew him as Gunther, the seventh 'Friend,' from the hit series Friends, but Michael’s loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate, and loving husband," his manager said.

As Gunther, Tyler played a small but memorable recurring character on Friends, appearing as a barista at Central Perk, the coffee shop where the six friends spent much of their time.

He took part in the Friends reunion special that aired in May 2021, but appeared via Zoom because of his health issues. He did not publicly share his cancer diagnosis until a month later, when he explained in an interview with NBC's Today show why he wasn't able to attend the reunion in person.

Tyler's cancer was discovered during a routine physical when his doctor gave him a prostate-specific antigen screening test. In his Today interview, he urged people to ask for the test at their next checkup, saying he would have had a better chance of survival had it been caught earlier.

"My goal this past year was to see my 59th birthday — I did that," Tyler said. "My goal now is to help save at least one life."

TODAY @TODAYshow

Actor James Michael Tyler (@slate_michael) played Gunther on “Friends” for 10 years, but he was unable to attend the recent cast reunion in person because he’s been battling a serious health issue. Now he’s sharing his news for the first time with @craigmelvin.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Twitter: @TODAYshow

Tyler is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno, and "loved live music, cheering on his Clemson Tigers, and would often find himself in fun and unplanned adventures," his manager said.

"If you met him once," he added, "you made a friend for life."

A BuzzFeed News investigation, in partnership with the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, based on thousands of documents the government didn't want you to see.