Jacob Hall, 6, Dies After South Carolina Elementary School Shooting

Jacob Hall, 6, Dies After South Carolina Elementary School Shooting

The 14-year-old shooter was charged as a juvenile with murder and three counts of attempted murder on Friday.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on October 1, 2016, at 5:20 p.m. ET

Jacob Hall, a 6-year-old boy who was shot Wednesday at an elementary school in Townville, South Carolina, has died, an Anderson County coroner told the Associated Press.

Jacob had been on the playground at recess, along with another teacher and one student when the shots were fired, a family friend wrote on Facebook.

The teacher and student sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but Jacob was critically wounded.

“The bullet ripped through little Jacob’s femoral artery,” Alan Clemmons wrote. “He died twice, and was revived, during medical transport and again during surgery.”

He was flown to the nearby Greenville Memorial Hospital's Children's Hospital, where doctors tried to stabilize him and performed multiple surgeries. He was put on life support and did not regain consciousness.

"Our son, Jacob Hall, who was shot at Townville Elementary School on Wednesday, died today surrounded by family at Greenville Health System Children’s Hospital," the family said in a statement Saturday.

There was an outpouring of support for the boy, with thousands sharing Clemmons' Facebook post and donating to a GoFundMe to cover hospital expenses.

Late Thursday, the family had said that Jacob suffered a severe brain injury.

"Jacob is a very sick little boy and is fighting for his life," his family said in a statement Thursday. "Due to the massive blood loss he has sustained a major brain injury. Jacob is in very critical condition, and we are hanging on every second."

Jacob died Saturday at 12:56 pm at the hospital.

The family released the following statement:

“Our son, Jacob Hall, who was shot at Townville Elementary School on Wednesday, died today surrounded by family at Greenville Health System Children’s Hospital. Jacob came into our lives six years and four months ago and changed it completely. He showed us how to love, laugh and smile even on days we did not want to. God gave him to us and he was taken away from us by a senseless act. We know that Jacob has already forgiven this child for what he did to him and his family because that's the kind of child he was. Jacob was sent to this earth for this short a period of time to show us that there is such a thing as pure love. Jacob is in heaven with God now and everyone who loves him. Words cannot express how much we will miss him.We want to express our thanks and appreciation to the community for the outpouring of love and support. We also want to thank the doctors and nurses at GHS Children’s Hospital, who did everything in their power to try to save Jacob, and to Ms. Hollingsworth, who put her life on the line to try to protect and save Jacob. We also want to thank Preacher Blizzard and the staff of Oakdale Baptist Church, the Townville Rescue Squad, Townville Fire Department, Fire Chief Billy McAdams and all of the first responders. This is an extremely difficult time for our family, and we ask for privacy as we continue to grieve the loss of our beloved son. Funeral arrangements will be shared on Monday.” – Renae and Rodger Hall

A 14-year-old boy from South Carolina was charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder as a juvenile on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

The shooter, who has not been publicly named, was ordered to be held without bail.

In addition to the shootings at the elementary school, the teen shot and killed his father, Jeffery Osborne, in their home.

At 1:44 pm, he called his grandmother crying so hard he could not be understood, so she went to go check on him at home, authorities said. There, she discovered her son — the boy's father — dead and called 911.

Reports of gunfire at the school were first reported at 1:45 pm. Emergency responders arrived within seven minutes and took the shooter into custody a short time later.

Police Captain Garland Major told reporters that everyone involved in the shooting was white and that "there was “no terrorism involved” and “no racial undertones there.”

Police have not revealed the shooter's motive.

