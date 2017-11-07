People Are Sharing Photos Of How Much They've Changed Since Last Election Day And It's Become A Huge Meme
It's been a year.
Hello! Hi! As you hopefully already know, today is Election Day 2017 in the US.
Which means it's been one day short of a YEAR since the presidential election last year.
And a lot of people are...
...different now.
ADVERTISEMENT
Now, tons of people are sharing pictures showing how much they've changed, and it's turned into a really big meme.
It's been a year.
ADVERTISEMENT
But for many people, it's felt like way longer.
ADVERTISEMENT
And some have quite clearly seen some shit.
Here's to Election Day 2017.
ADVERTISEMENT
See you all next year for midterms!
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.