This 75-Year-Old Grandpa Learned To Draw Again For His Grandchildren
"He has made hundreds of drawings and hasn't stopped."
Meet Ji Lee, a designer in New York, and his 75-year-old father, Chanjae Lee, who lives in Brazil.
The story of how that came to happen is a pretty incredible one, and Ji made this video to help tell it:
Ji's sister used to live in Brazil, too, and Chanjae would drive her kids to school each day.
But then she moved back to Korea with the kids and her husband, leaving Chanjae in Brazil.
"After they left, there was nothing for him to do anymore," Ji said in the video. "He spent his days watching Korean TV, and it worried us."
So, Ji and his mom suggested he get back into drawing, which he'd loved when Ji was young, and post his work on an Instagram account.
But then, something else happened: Ji had a son, Astro.
That's when Ji had an idea: What if Chanjae drew for his grandkids?
Ji even suggested they sell Chanjae's artwork to fund trips so he could visit his grandkids.
Ji bought Chanjae's first drawing, and he's been making one piece of art every day, using different techniques and styles. Ji's mom will even write stories to accompany the pictures.
"He has made hundreds of drawings and hasn't stopped," Ji said in the video.
He draws his grandsons...
And animals...
And the world all around him.
You can really see how his work improves over time.
This is one of Ji's favorite pieces.
Now, thanks to Chanjae's drawings, the family talks to each other every day.
Chanjae's story has gone massively viral, drawing over 125,000 Instagram followers, millions watching the video, and many others saying they want to buy his art.
Check out more of Chanjae's art here.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.