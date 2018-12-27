Instagram Briefly Changed Scrolling To Go Side-To-Side Instead Of Down And People Were In Shambles
Don’t worry guys, everything is back to normal now.
If you didn’t open Instagram during a short window Thursday morning, you may have missed quite the hullabaloo: Instagram briefly changed scrolling from up-and-down to side-to-side.
The update, which hit for just a little over an hour Thursday morning, let users navigate posts with taps, much like with Instagram stories.
People absolutely lost their minds over it.
Some even threatened to quit the app or stage a boycott till the update was reversed.
Why, Instagram, why???
But as quickly as the update came, it went.
After users reported their feeds were going back to normal, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed to BuzzFeed News the change would be rolled back.
A spokesperson for Instagram told BuzzFeed News “this was caused by a bug that we quickly fixed.”
“Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today,” the spokesperson said. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion.”
TechCrunch reported back in October that Instagram was testing such a feature.
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.