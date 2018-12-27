Don’t worry guys, everything is back to normal now.

If you didn’t open Instagram during a short window Thursday morning, you may have missed quite the hullabaloo: Instagram briefly changed scrolling from up-and-down to side-to-side.

Instagram why would you do this to me

The update, which hit for just a little over an hour Thursday morning, let users navigate posts with taps, much like with Instagram stories.

NO ONE ASKED FOR THIS @instagram

People absolutely lost their minds over it.

NO INSTAGRAM NO I don’t like the new way to go through my posts!! I want to scroll up and down, not side to side!!

Wow I hate this, @instagram Why do you have to play with my feelings so early? I want my old scrolling ways back

when you see the new instagram update

Some even threatened to quit the app or stage a boycott till the update was reversed.

Ok this is officially a coordinated effort to boycott Instagram until they change it back to a scrolling feed!

I’m about to delete the @instagram app. fr. this is the worst thing i’ve ever seen. you can’t scroll down.

Why, Instagram, why???

Everyone: Make Instagram chronological again Instagram: “We hear you, so we added stories” Everyone: This isn’t what we wanted Instagram: *changes app from scrolling up and down to swiping sideways* Everyone:

The new Instagram is like Ford suddenly changing the steering wheel in everyone’s car to a joystick.

But as quickly as the update came, it went.

Instagram taking back their update after the backlash #instagram

After users reported their feeds were going back to normal, Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed to BuzzFeed News the change would be rolled back.



Instagram changed from the new update and back to the old one faster than I could get my life together lmao

A spokesperson for Instagram told BuzzFeed News “this was caused by a bug that we quickly fixed.” “Due to a bug, some users saw a change to the way their feed appears today,” the spokesperson said. We quickly fixed the issue and feed is back to normal. We apologize for any confusion.”

TechCrunch reported back in October that Instagram was testing such a feature.