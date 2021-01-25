A Minor Was Arrested For Fatally Shooting 5 People, Including A Pregnant Woman

A minor was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting five people to death, including a pregnant woman, in an Indianapolis home early Sunday morning.



Police have not released the suspect's name or any other identifying details since they are under 18, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department said in a press release. It is unknown how old the suspect is.

“Yesterday, we promised swift justice for this heinous act. Today, we delivered on that promise," Chief Randal Taylor said. "While removing the alleged perpetrator of yesterday's mass murder from our neighborhoods does not bring back the lives senselessly lost, hopefully, it will bring us one step closer to healing as a community.



The victims were identified by officials as 42-year-old Kezzie Childs, 42-year-old Raymond Childs, 18-year-old Elijah Childs, 13-year-old Rita Childs, and 19-year-old Kiara Hawkins. Hawkins was pregnant, and despite lifesaving efforts, the fetus also died.

A sixth victim, a juvenile male who police did not identify, was discovered on a nearby street with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police are now investigating the shooting, and said it "does not appear to [have been] random" and that the suspect is believed to have acted alone.

At a press conference on Sunday, Mayor Joe Hogsett said the shooting had wreaked "senseless terror" upon the community.

“What happened this morning is not an act of simple gun violence," Hogsett said. "As tragic as a simple act of gun violence is, what happened this morning is a mass murder.”

Taylor described the incident as a "different kind of evil" that he struggled to comprehend.

"I myself am heartbroken for the lives that have been taken too soon, for the young life that’s forever been changed, and for the life that never got a chance to start," Taylor said. "For the neighborhood left to pick up the pieces in the wake of unprecedented violence, and for all of the family and friends that have been rocked by grief.”