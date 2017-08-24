BuzzFeed News

This Guy Has The Most Hilariously Dark Tinder Bio And People Can't Handle It

"When can ICU?"

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Posted on August 24, 2017, at 4:21 p.m. ET

This is Darren Go, a 20-year-old college student in Malaysia.

Last month, Darren wasn't having much luck on Tinder, so he decided to give his bio a makeover.

"Having a 'normal,' 'civilized,' and 'pretty' bio didn't work, [so] why not try something different?" he told BuzzFeed News. "So, I thought of using my dark humor and love for puns to try and find like-minded people."
This is what he came up with:

OH MY GOD. 😱

Go said the pic was taken in 2012 when he had heart surgery. His pastor snapped it during an ICU visit to show his church group he was recovering.

"One of [my friends] suggested that I should put it as my Tinder bio to gain some sympathy points," he said. "So I thought I would give it a shot since my normal bios aren't working anyway."
Screenshots of his Tinder quickly went viral on Reddit and Twitter.

naomi @naomiperrira

I fucking died

People have so many questions.

nalisa alia amin @nalisaaa

What in the fresh hell is going on in Tinder....

رئیس @NamelessRM

What the... 😂😂😂 https://t.co/BFI1FfuNL1

Ivy League @kristinhall90

What?! https://t.co/6fRAarv209

Now he has a whole bunch of fans.

nat of themyscira ☀️ @potatotaters

LMAOOOOOO i’d swipe right for darren https://t.co/5e4SwO4IeI

tommy @kornguyen

he's gonna steal some hearts with this profile https://t.co/rX6FQ2bCma

Despite his newfound fame, Go said his Tinder endeavors still haven't been very successful.

King. @_kingneal

He prolly got all the hoes https://t.co/R8gLK8xnXs

"In terms of suitors, I did get many matches, but most of them just matched with me to ask me why I'm disrespecting myself or to just laugh and provide more puns," he said. "I'm still single and very available."

And there's one other thing he wants everyone to know:

