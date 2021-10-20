Human Remains, And Items Belonging To Brian Laundrie, Were Found In A Florida Nature Park

Brian Laundrie talks to a police officer after being pulled over in the van he was traveling in with Gabby Petito near the entrance to Arches National Park.

After a more than monthlong search for Brian Laundrie — Gabby Petito's fiancé, who was named a "person of interest" in her disappearance — officials on Wednesday said they have found human remains and several items belonging to him in a Florida nature park.

Officials did not identify the remains but said their search of the area also resulted in investigators locating Laundrie's backpack and notebook.

The remains were found in Carlton Reserve, in a section that had recently been covered in water. The FBI's Tampa office said "items of interest" in connection to Laundrie had been also found in the same area.



A spokesperson for the medical examiner's office confirmed to BuzzFeed News that they had been "called to that location" but could not immediately say whether a body had been found.

In a briefing to reporters Wednesday, Michael McPherson, special agent in charge of the FBI's Tampa office, declined to answer any questions regarding the discovery.

"I know you have a lot of questions, but we don't have all the answers yet," he said.