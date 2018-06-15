This 29-Pound Cat Is Up For Adoption And Oh My God He's So Huge

Anyone missing an absolutely massive cat? Because this guy was found earlier this week in Pasadena, California.

The sizable kitty can't fit in a kennel, so he's been staying in one of the shelter's offices, Jack Hagerman, a spokesperson for the shelter, told BuzzFeed News.

Chubbs, as the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA has taken to calling him, is about 10 years old and weighs 29 pounds.

Chubbs is, as I assume any certified cat expert would tell you, an absolute unit.

29 pound purr machine! Chubbs is getting some much needed love and attention at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.

Hagerman said Chubbs "is no wallflower" and has been loving all his newfound publicity.

"When he's not mugging for the camera and purring loudly into microphones, he enjoys sitting in laps, napping, and getting face massages," he said. "And eating. Dude loves to eat."

Chubbs will hopefully not be too chubbs-y for long, because overweight cats are at risk for diabetes, heart disease, and thyroid disorders, Hagerman said.

"So Chubbs will need to be on a strict diet and exercise program, under the supervision of a veterinarian," he said.