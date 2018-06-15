BuzzFeed News

This 29-Pound Cat Is Up For Adoption And Oh My God He's So Huge

This 29-Pound Cat Is Up For Adoption And Oh My God He's So Huge

"Dude loves to eat."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Last updated on June 15, 2018, at 9:27 p.m. ET

Posted on June 15, 2018, at 2:35 p.m. ET

Anyone missing an absolutely massive cat? Because this guy was found earlier this week in Pasadena, California.

Chubbs, as the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA has taken to calling him, is about 10 years old and weighs 29 pounds.

The sizable kitty can't fit in a kennel, so he's been staying in one of the shelter's offices, Jack Hagerman, a spokesperson for the shelter, told BuzzFeed News.

Chubbs is, as I assume any certified cat expert would tell you, an absolute unit.

Hagerman said Chubbs "is no wallflower" and has been loving all his newfound publicity.

29 pound purr machine! Chubbs is getting some much needed love and attention at the Pasadena Humane Society &amp; SPCA.
Pasadena Humane Soc. @PasadenaHumane

29 pound purr machine! Chubbs is getting some much needed love and attention at the Pasadena Humane Society &amp; SPCA.

"When he's not mugging for the camera and purring loudly into microphones, he enjoys sitting in laps, napping, and getting face massages," he said. "And eating. Dude loves to eat."

Chubbs will hopefully not be too chubbs-y for long, because overweight cats are at risk for diabetes, heart disease, and thyroid disorders, Hagerman said.

"So Chubbs will need to be on a strict diet and exercise program, under the supervision of a veterinarian," he said.

When they found him, the Humane Society said that if an owner didn't show up to claim him, Chubbs would be available for adoption at 11 a.m. this Sunday.

But the next day, Chubbs went from abandoned to in-demand. The organization tweeted that "several possible owners have stepped forward" to claim the small, furry-tank, so they are putting the adoption on hold to "thoroughly investigate these claims."

Chubbs Update: Several possible owners have stepped forward to claim Chubbs. To thoroughly investigate these claims, we have decided to delay his adoption date. Please continue to check our website and social media for his new adoption date: https://t.co/j1ioZ3BhFH
Pasadena Humane Soc. @PasadenaHumane

Chubbs Update: Several possible owners have stepped forward to claim Chubbs. To thoroughly investigate these claims, we have decided to delay his adoption date. Please continue to check our website and social media for his new adoption date: https://t.co/j1ioZ3BhFH

As you might imagine, Chubbs has acquired quite a few fans already.

Everything about this blue eyed medicine ball of love is amazing https://t.co/NEDdMzsyKj
Dirty Computer @Johngcole

Everything about this blue eyed medicine ball of love is amazing https://t.co/NEDdMzsyKj

BEAUBTYFUL CHUNGKY,...... PLEASE GIVE HIM SUCH LOVE........... https://t.co/AzeRfWzevr
pineapple hagrid @cornsoupbar

BEAUBTYFUL CHUNGKY,...... PLEASE GIVE HIM SUCH LOVE........... https://t.co/AzeRfWzevr

this is the eighth wonder of the world https://t.co/bATX3pQfgl
hire patrick mcmahon @patrickmcmahonn

this is the eighth wonder of the world https://t.co/bATX3pQfgl

So, it looks like the competition to adopt him may be stiff.

see u sunday at 11 https://t.co/VnYkExeSnq
Ali Griffin Vingiano @alivingiano

see u sunday at 11 https://t.co/VnYkExeSnq

It's 2018 and there still aren't any apps to let me know whenever an obscenely fat cat is up for adoption near me. https://t.co/jx1z4sWsHi
Hamid Bendaas 🌹 @HBendaas

It's 2018 and there still aren't any apps to let me know whenever an obscenely fat cat is up for adoption near me. https://t.co/jx1z4sWsHi

Me: Alexa, how fast can I get to Pasadena? Alexa: Is this for a cat, Eryn? Me: YOU KNOW IT IS, HURRY UP Alexa: While you were yelling at me, I booked your flight. https://t.co/dfq2VSFx07
Eryn @Leighbra

Me: Alexa, how fast can I get to Pasadena? Alexa: Is this for a cat, Eryn? Me: YOU KNOW IT IS, HURRY UP Alexa: While you were yelling at me, I booked your flight. https://t.co/dfq2VSFx07

