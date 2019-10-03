Six Have Been Arrested In Connection To HQ Trivia And Vine Founder Colin Kroll's Fatal Overdose

Six people were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being involved with the New York City drug delivery service that sold the narcotics that caused Vine and HQ Trivia cofounder Colin Kroll's overdose death.

In an indictment filed by the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the alleged drug dealers of the "Mike's Candyshop" delivery service were charged with conspiring to distribute heroin and cocaine.

On Dec. 16, 2018, Kroll was found dead of an overdose in his Manhattan apartment. He was 34.

The indictment does not name Kroll — identifying only a "Victim-1" — but says the man's body was found on Dec. 16 surrounded with drug paraphernalia and a cellphone that had texts on it showing he'd ordered drugs from Mike's Candyshop the previous day.



A spokesperson for the US Attorney's office declined to confirm the victim's identity to BuzzFeed News, but according to both ABC News and TMZ Kroll was the unnamed victim.



"This illicit enterprise allegedly allowed people to order heroin and cocaine to their doorstep simply by calling the business phone number with the same convenience as if they were ordering a pizza," said Homeland Security Investigations special agent Peter C. Fitzhugh.



Kroll's fatal overdose did not stop the drug dealers from selling cocaine and heroin, according to the indictment.



"Allegedly, even after they realized the potency of the drugs they were distributing and selling, the defendants continued to sell their poison," US Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said.

To avoid police detection after the death, the dealers are said to have changed the service's phone number twice.

The alleged dealers — Ariel Tavarez, Christian Baez, Luis Meson, Gregoris Martinez, Kevin Grullon, and Joiffrey Urena — are expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon. Lawyers for the men could not immediately be located.

In the months before Kroll's death, HQ Trivia had been a viral sensation, drawing more than 1 million players each game to compete on the virtual live quiz show.

Following his death, Kroll's HQ Trivia cofounder, Rus Yusupov, said he would "forever remember him for his kind soul and big heart. He made the world and internet a better place. Rest in peace, brother."