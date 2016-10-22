28 Very Good Dogs Who Stole The Show At The Halloween Dog Parade

BuzzFeed News

Sit back, relax, and look at these dogs in Halloween costumes.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on October 22, 2016, at 6:50 p.m. ET

Every October in New York City's Tompkins Square, hundreds of dogs (and their loyal humans) gather to show off their spooky, silly, and all-around adorable costumes at the Annual Halloween Dog Parade.

Here are some of 2016's best.

1. Pikachu and Ash, ready to fetch 'em all.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

2. GAME OF BONES.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

3. Red Riding Hood and her grandma.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

4. This big ol' bowl of spaghetti.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

5. A dog dressed as Donald Trump (obviously).

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

6. And another, whose owner even dressed up as Melania.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

7. This pommy who is ~2 glam~.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News
8. This whole family of Star Wars characters.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

Please allow me to highlight this tiny Ewok blep:

9. Stitch.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

10. The Dogwarts Express/Hairy Pupper/Gryffindogs/etc.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

11. THIS PUPPY DRESSED UP AS A PUPPY.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

12. This beautiful butterfly.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

13. Honestly not sure what's going on here, but shout-out to this pup for serving some fresh-to-death spooky vibes.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

14. PIZZA DOG.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

15. Andy Warhol.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

16. Wayne and Garth.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

17. Scooby Doo inside a very tiny Mystery Machine.

Brendan Smith / BuzzFeed News

18. Run-D.M.C. even made an appearance!

Brendan Smith / BuzzFeed News
19. And Waldo was spotted.

Brendan Smith / BuzzFeed News

20. There was a piping hot bowl of ramen.

Brendan Smith / BuzzFeed News

21. A walking taco.

Brendan Smith / BuzzFeed News

22. These sea critters.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News
23. The Pink Ladies.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

24. This festooned floof.

Brendan Smith / BuzzFeed News

25. Prince.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

26. The Dark Knight himself.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News
27. These candy pups who were all tuckered out.

Julia Reinstein / BuzzFeed News

28. And last but not least, this Stranger Things dog hanging out with a Minion, basically summing up 2016.

