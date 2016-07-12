The Holocaust Museum Wants Visitors To Please Stop Playing Pokémon Go There
They are attempting to have the museum removed from the game.
Pokémon Go has become a phenomenon in just the past week, with millions of people playing wherever they go. Of course, there are some places that seem rather inappropriate to play — namely, the Holocaust Museum.
One viral image shows Koffing — a poisonous-gas-type Pokémon — in the museum.
The Holocaust Museum isn't the only questionable game location: the 9/11 Memorial is a PokéStop too.
Park rangers around the National Mall, on the other hand, have embraced the game as an opportunity to teach people about the monuments where they've come to play.
Hollinger said they are attempting to remove the Holocaust Museum as a location in the game.
"The museum encourages visitors to use their phones to share and engage with museum content while here," he said. "Technology can be an important learning tool, but this game falls far outside of our educational and memorial mission."
