BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

The Holocaust Museum Wants Visitors To Please Stop Playing Pokémon Go There

news

The Holocaust Museum Wants Visitors To Please Stop Playing Pokémon Go There

They are attempting to have the museum removed from the game.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on July 12, 2016, at 2:19 p.m. ET

Pokémon Go has become a phenomenon in just the past week, with millions of people playing wherever they go. Of course, there are some places that seem rather inappropriate to play — namely, the Holocaust Museum.

Holocaust Museum to visitors: Please stop catching Pokemon here https://t.co/rsONgXWq6M
Washington Post @washingtonpost

Holocaust Museum to visitors: Please stop catching Pokemon here https://t.co/rsONgXWq6M

Reply Retweet Favorite

According to the Washington Post, three places within the D.C. museum are PokéStops, or real-world locations where players can collect items to be used in the game.

Andrew Hollinger, a spokesperson for the Holocaust Museum, told BuzzFeed News that playing the game "in a memorial dedicated to the victims of Nazism is extremely inappropriate."

One viral image shows Koffing — a poisonous-gas-type Pokémon — in the museum.

The image was originally shared in an Imgur post that has since been deleted. While it could be a hoax, a museum representative did tell the Washington Post they are &quot;aware of and concerned about the potential Koffing appearance.&quot;
WhyAmIOnHere87 / Via imgur.com

The image was originally shared in an Imgur post that has since been deleted. While it could be a hoax, a museum representative did tell the Washington Post they are "aware of and concerned about the potential Koffing appearance."

The Holocaust Museum isn't the only questionable game location: the 9/11 Memorial is a PokéStop too.

Twitter: @bigratsgoboom

Park rangers around the National Mall, on the other hand, have embraced the game as an opportunity to teach people about the monuments where they've come to play.

Still, they share concerns about people playing around more somber monuments, such as the World War II Memorial and the chamber at the Jefferson Memorial.“We’re finding that there are thousands of people coming to the National Mall, to play this game, to collect Pokémon, and we know they’re going all over the place — which is great, they’re coming to the park and they’re experiencing that,” Paul Ollig, the chief of interpretation and education for the National Mall and Memorial Parks, told BuzzFeed News on Monday.
Chris Geidner / BuzzFeed

Still, they share concerns about people playing around more somber monuments, such as the World War II Memorial and the chamber at the Jefferson Memorial.

“We’re finding that there are thousands of people coming to the National Mall, to play this game, to collect Pokémon, and we know they’re going all over the place — which is great, they’re coming to the park and they’re experiencing that,” Paul Ollig, the chief of interpretation and education for the National Mall and Memorial Parks, told BuzzFeed News on Monday.

Hollinger said they are attempting to remove the Holocaust Museum as a location in the game.

"The museum encourages visitors to use their phones to share and engage with museum content while here," he said. "Technology can be an important learning tool, but this game falls far outside of our educational and memorial mission."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT