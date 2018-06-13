A Hockey Player's Girlfriend Is Accused Of Harassing A Teammate And His Wife On Instagram

Erik Karlsson of the Ottawa Senators and his wife, Melinda, are alleging player Mike Hoffman's girlfriend Monika Caryk "uttered numerous statements wishing my unborn child dead."

A Canadian hockey team is being rocked by allegations that one player's girlfriend aggressively harassed another player and his wife for months on Instagram.

According to the Ottawa Citizen, Melinda Karlsson, the wife of Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson, filed an order of protection in May against Monika Caryk, the girlfriend of player Mike Hoffman.

Caryk allegedly harassed Melinda Karlsson since at least November 2017, according to court documents obtained by the Ottawa Citizen.

A criminal investigation into stalking allegations is reportedly ongoing, though police would not confirm the investigation to BuzzFeed News.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Attorney General Court Services Division did not immediately comment on the case to BuzzFeed News.