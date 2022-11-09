Here Are Some Historic Firsts From The 2022 Midterms That Will Make You Say “It’s About Damn Time”

Wes Moore, an author and former nonprofit executive, was elected as Maryland’s first-ever Black governor. A Democrat, he flipped the state’s governorship blue, beating out a Trump-backed far-right Republican who attended the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally.

In his victory speech, the 44-year-old thanked voters for “believ[ing] in the son of an immigrant, a graduate of a two-year college, a US Army combat veteran, and a nonprofit leader who had never run for office before.”

“It is not lost on me that I've made some history here tonight too — but I also know I'm not the first one to try … [But] the history that matters most to us is the history that we — and the people of this state — are going to make over the next four years.”

2. Becca Balint, first woman in Congress in Vermont