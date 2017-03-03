Hillary Clinton Was Seen On A Plane Reading The News That Mike Pence's Private Email Got Hacked

"Similar to previous governors, during his time as governor of Indiana, Mike Pence maintained a state email account and a personal email account,” a spokesman for Pence told BuzzFeed News.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Pence criticized Hillary Clinton for having used a private email server while she was secretary of state, even calling her the "the most dishonest candidate for president of the United States since Richard Nixon."

@jdawsey1 Hillary just checking the daily news. "Pence used personal email in office." The irony is palpable.

On Friday, Clinton was spotted on an airplane reading the news about Pence's emails.

The photo was taken by 32-year-old Caitlin Quigley, manager of development and communications for Callen-Lorde, Huffington Post first reported.

Quigley told BuzzFeed News she first spotted Clinton with Huma Abedin at the gate, and they said hi to her because she "was clearly looking starstruck."

She then snapped the photo while boarding, and sent it to a few friends (including a few who tweeted it) — but she didn't notice what Clinton was reading until later.

"I didn't notice anything until I texted it to my boss and he said, 'Do you see what she's looking at?'" Quigley said. "And then I died."