Hillary Clinton Was Seen On A Plane Reading The News That Mike Pence's Private Email Got Hacked
"The irony is palpable."
On Thursday, the Indianapolis Star reported that Vice President Mike Pence had used a private AOL email account for official business while he was governor of Indiana — and it got hacked.
On Friday, Clinton was spotted on an airplane reading the news about Pence's emails.
The photo was taken by 32-year-old Caitlin Quigley, manager of development and communications for Callen-Lorde, Huffington Post first reported.
Quigley told BuzzFeed News she first spotted Clinton with Huma Abedin at the gate, and they said hi to her because she "was clearly looking starstruck."
She then snapped the photo while boarding, and sent it to a few friends (including a few who tweeted it) — but she didn't notice what Clinton was reading until later.
"I didn't notice anything until I texted it to my boss and he said, 'Do you see what she's looking at?'" Quigley said. "And then I died."
Here's the front page of that copy of USA Today:
Another passenger, Michelle Karmazin, told BuzzFeed News the Boston to New York flight was packed with security.
People really, really can't handle the irony.
There was much *screaming internally.*
