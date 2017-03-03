BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Hillary Clinton Was Seen On A Plane Reading The News That Mike Pence's Private Email Got Hacked

news

Hillary Clinton Was Seen On A Plane Reading The News That Mike Pence's Private Email Got Hacked

"The irony is palpable."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 3, 2017, at 5:21 p.m. ET

On Thursday, the Indianapolis Star reported that Vice President Mike Pence had used a private AOL email account for official business while he was governor of Indiana — and it got hacked.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Pence criticized Hillary Clinton for having used a private email server while she was secretary of state, even calling her the &quot;the most dishonest candidate for president of the United States since Richard Nixon.&quot;&quot;Similar to previous governors, during his time as governor of Indiana, Mike Pence maintained a state email account and a personal email account,” a spokesman for Pence told BuzzFeed News.
John Locher / AP

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Pence criticized Hillary Clinton for having used a private email server while she was secretary of state, even calling her the "the most dishonest candidate for president of the United States since Richard Nixon."

"Similar to previous governors, during his time as governor of Indiana, Mike Pence maintained a state email account and a personal email account,” a spokesman for Pence told BuzzFeed News.

On Friday, Clinton was spotted on an airplane reading the news about Pence's emails.

@jdawsey1 Hillary just checking the daily news. "Pence used personal email in office." The irony is palpable.
Pere Noel @RealSaintNick6

@jdawsey1 Hillary just checking the daily news. "Pence used personal email in office." The irony is palpable.

Reply Retweet Favorite

The photo was taken by 32-year-old Caitlin Quigley, manager of development and communications for Callen-Lorde, Huffington Post first reported.

Quigley told BuzzFeed News she first spotted Clinton with Huma Abedin at the gate, and they said hi to her because she "was clearly looking starstruck."

She then snapped the photo while boarding, and sent it to a few friends (including a few who tweeted it) — but she didn't notice what Clinton was reading until later.

"I didn't notice anything until I texted it to my boss and he said, 'Do you see what she's looking at?'" Quigley said. "And then I died."

Here's the front page of that copy of USA Today:

USA Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Another passenger, Michelle Karmazin, told BuzzFeed News the Boston to New York flight was packed with security.

Excuse me hi nothing exciting ever happens in my life but Hillary Clinton just walked past me &amp;boarded my plane WHAT
Michelle Karmazin @mkarma123

Excuse me hi nothing exciting ever happens in my life but Hillary Clinton just walked past me &amp;boarded my plane WHAT

Reply Retweet Favorite

"There's a ton of security on the flight and they were really harsh about [photos] so I secretly snuck one," she said.

People really, really can't handle the irony.

When the straight bullshit hits.
Matt Fuller @MEPFuller

When the straight bullshit hits.

Reply Retweet Favorite
HOLY CRAP THE IRONY IS SO THICK. https://t.co/RxF1vEzKqH
Amber Leigh Turner🇺🇸 @amberlturner

HOLY CRAP THE IRONY IS SO THICK. https://t.co/RxF1vEzKqH

Reply Retweet Favorite
lol that's gotta sting
Lachlan Markay @lachlan

lol that's gotta sting

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
"It's like rain on your wedding day!" https://t.co/U6Oo8mlBG6
Justin Baragona @justinbaragona

"It's like rain on your wedding day!" https://t.co/U6Oo8mlBG6

Reply Retweet Favorite

There was much *screaming internally.*

Hillary: *screams internally* https://t.co/byv9s2OvVZ
joe no sé. 🍕 @akaTRENT

Hillary: *screams internally* https://t.co/byv9s2OvVZ

Reply Retweet Favorite
puts a small dent in my soul https://t.co/1WY3icVqhJ
Kelsey @kelseyrmck

puts a small dent in my soul https://t.co/1WY3icVqhJ

Reply Retweet Favorite
"But my emails..." https://t.co/lRwz16ucwv
Evan Susarret @EvanSusarret

"But my emails..." https://t.co/lRwz16ucwv

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mike Pence Used An AOL Email Account For Official Business And It Got Hacked

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT