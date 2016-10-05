BuzzFeed News

This Pug Is Being Hailed As A Hero After Saving His Family From A Fire

WHO'S A GOOD BOY.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 5, 2016, at 6:45 p.m. ET

Jaxson, an 11-year-old pug in Meridian, Idaho, is being hailed as a hero after alerting his family to an electrical fire.

City of Meridian

A city spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that Jaxson noticed sparks coming out of an outlet and a power strip on Aug. 29, and began barking in an “irregular tone and cadence" to alert his owners, Todd Lavoie and Mikaela Sebree.

"Because of this, Jaxson’s owner rushed downstairs to figure out what was causing his dog to bark," the spokesperson said.

City of Meridian
City of Meridian

When he saw what Jaxson was barking about, Lavoie quickly extinguished the fire, shut off the power, and contacted the fire department to make sure the home was safe.

"Firefighters determined that if it were not for Jaxson, the house, its contents, lives, and memories would have been greatly damaged as Todd would not have been notified about the fire until the fire alarms were tripped," the spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, to honor the pup for his heroic act, the city granted him the "Hometown Hero Award" and gave him a firefighter's badge for "outstanding bravery."

He's the first animal to ever receive the local award.

"Jaxson's owners are very thankful for the pug's actions that night," the spokesperson said. "They know the fire could have been much worse if it were not for Jaxson."
City of Meridian

He's the first animal to ever receive the local award.

"Jaxson’s owners are very thankful for the pug’s actions that night," the spokesperson said. "They know the fire could have been much worse if it were not for Jaxson."

👏 GOOD BOY, JAXSON. 👏

City of Meridian
