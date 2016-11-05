Here's Everything You Need To Know About Voting Booth Selfies

Justin Timberlake / Instagram

What he apparently didn't know is that taking photos in a polling place is actually prohibited in Tennessee, and can be penalized with a $50 fine or 30 days in jail.

Fortunately, the singer wasn't slapped with any charges — the district attorney told CNN that "no one in our office is currently investigating this matter."

On The Tonight Show, the singer urged fans, "Get out and vote, but ... don't take a picture of yourself."

Indeed, Tennessee isn't the only state where a voting booth selfie could get you in trouble.