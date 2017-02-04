Here's What Retail Workers Have To Say About How Ivanka Trump Clothes Are Selling

J. Scott Applewhite / AP

A spokesperson for Nordstrom confirmed to BuzzFeed News the company had cut ties with the first daughter's brand, and said it was "based on the brand’s performance" and was not to be misunderstood as "taking a political position."

Nordstrom has already bought the brand's spring apparel and will reallocate inventory from Nordstrom.com to physical stores, a spokesperson for Ivanka Trump’s collection told BuzzFeed News.

Neiman Marcus did not comment on the brand's disappearance from its website, though a sales associate in New Jersey confirmed to Racked it had been pulled from the store.

Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus aren't the only stores where Ivanka Trump's brand may be facing difficulties.

Shannon Coulter, who started the #GrabYourWallet campaign to boycott brands the Trump family profits from (including 33 stores selling Ivanka Trump products), told Racked she's noticed a sharp decline in the number of products stocked at Macy's as well.