Here's A Life Hack For Anyone Who Fucking Loves The Word "Fuck"

Because you never mean to say "ducking."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on October 7, 2016, at 1:22 p.m. ET

If you're a sweary person with an iPhone, you probably know the struggle of autocorrect constantly "ducking" up your texts.

When autocorrect changes it to "don't duck with me"
Shawn Howard @shawn_howard269

When autocorrect changes it to "don't duck with me"

JUST LET ME DUCKING SAY DUCK, IPHONE. DUCK.

Well, there's now a life hack to solve that problem, and it's here to make the world a better, swearier place.

Best life hack ever: add "fuck fucker" &amp; "fucked fucking" to your iPhone contacts &amp; never mess with correcting "duc… https://t.co/JiYOZoAeTl
Steven Thrasher @thrasherxy

Best life hack ever: add "fuck fucker" &amp; "fucked fucking" to your iPhone contacts &amp; never mess with correcting "duc… https://t.co/JiYOZoAeTl

Steven Thrasher, a columnist at The Guardian, told BuzzFeed News he hated Apple's "puritanical autocorrect." He added "fuck fucker" and "fucked fucking" to his contacts at a friend's suggestion "so the iPhone would just think I knew someone named 'fuck' and wouldn't rudely change it to 'duck.'"

Thrasher said people have told him the hack has added "hours of time to their day."

Not all heroes wear capes https://t.co/zp1tYdUY5V
The Alptraumkötzer @cakotz

Not all heroes wear capes https://t.co/zp1tYdUY5V

Most important thing I've read today. https://t.co/lOscWbZlgQ
Mat dos Santos @MatPDX

Most important thing I've read today. https://t.co/lOscWbZlgQ

🙏PRAISE JESUS. THIS IS THE DAY WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR.🙏 https://t.co/FMFA7EDqGp
Liz Pierson @liz_pierson

🙏PRAISE JESUS. THIS IS THE DAY WE'VE BEEN WAITING FOR.🙏 https://t.co/FMFA7EDqGp

"I like to think of the diseases that may be cured and the art that may be made with this freed up time," Thrasher said.

And while you could just add a shortcut to fix this issue, some have noted that this hack doubles as a great way to rename the exes you still have in your contacts.

Will admit that I learned this when I renamed a couple of exes in my Contacts rather than deleting them. https://t.co/483u9ManxW
Rachel E. Pollock @labricoleuse

Will admit that I learned this when I renamed a couple of exes in my Contacts rather than deleting them. https://t.co/483u9ManxW

"A faster way to curse without having to correct themselves turned out to be a parting gift from their fucking ex!" Thrasher said.

The future is now. Go forth and say "fuck."

