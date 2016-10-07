Here's A Life Hack For Anyone Who Fucking Loves The Word "Fuck"
Because you never mean to say "ducking."
If you're a sweary person with an iPhone, you probably know the struggle of autocorrect constantly "ducking" up your texts.
Well, there's now a life hack to solve that problem, and it's here to make the world a better, swearier place.
Thrasher said people have told him the hack has added "hours of time to their day."
And while you could just add a shortcut to fix this issue, some have noted that this hack doubles as a great way to rename the exes you still have in your contacts.
The future is now. Go forth and say "fuck."
