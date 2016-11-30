This College Student’s Dog Still Waits For Her To Get Off The Bus Every Day

Carly Dunn

The 18-year-old, who's from Duluth, Georgia, and is now a freshman at Georgia State University, said it was "so sad" — particularly because Bo has never been great with goodbyes.

"Every time I leave the house, he always looks at me so sad and just gives me this face like I’m literally giving him for adoption," Dunn told BuzzFeed News. "Sometimes ... I’ll just have to take him with me because I feel so bad."