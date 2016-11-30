BuzzFeed News

This College Student's Dog Still Waits For Her To Get Off The Bus Every Day

This College Student’s Dog Still Waits For Her To Get Off The Bus Every Day

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on November 30, 2016, at 4:21 p.m. ET

When Carly Dunn left for college this year, she had to say goodbye to someone she loves very much: her dog, Bo.

The 18-year-old, who&#x27;s from Duluth, Georgia, and is now a freshman at Georgia State University, said it was &quot;so sad&quot; — particularly because Bo has never been great with goodbyes.&quot;Every time I leave the house, he always looks at me so sad and just gives me this face like I’m literally giving him for adoption,&quot; Dunn told BuzzFeed News. &quot;Sometimes ... I’ll just have to take him with me because I feel so bad.&quot;
On Tuesday, Dunn's dad texted her a picture of Bo staring out the window at her old school bus, waiting to see if she was coming home "after all this time."

Bo used to wait for her every day after school and would sprint to greet her at the door, Dunn said. He hasn&#x27;t stopped in the several months since she&#x27;s been at college.&quot;I was so sad!&quot; she said. &quot;I texted back and I was like, ‘Aww, Bo!&#x27;&quot;
She tweeted the heartbreaking text, and it's been ripping hundreds of people apart ever since.

I've been in college for a whole semester and my dog still waits for me to get off the bus
I've been in college for a whole semester and my dog still waits for me to get off the bus

The tweet went viral after it was featured by @dog_rates, a Twitter account that "rates" good dogs. Bo got a 13/10.

People are pretty dang emotional over it.

i don't know why i'm crying in the club right now
i don't know why i'm crying in the club right now

TRYIN to break my FRIKIN heart
TRYIN to break my FRIKIN heart

We don't deserve dogs😭😭
We don't deserve dogs😭😭

They're begging Dunn to drop out and go home to see Bo.

You better drop out and go see bo
You better drop out and go see bo

GO HOME TO BO 😭😭😭😭😔😔
GO HOME TO BO 😭😭😭😭😔😔

@dog_rates @carlysodunn GOD DAMMIT CARLY YOU DON'T NEED COLLEGE
@dog_rates @carlysodunn GOD DAMMIT CARLY YOU DON'T NEED COLLEGE

Dunn said when she came home from college for the first time, Bo was "so excited."

"He sprinted over to me and kept jumping all over me and letting me pet him," she said. "If I stopped petting him, he’d try and get as close as he possibly could to me."

Don't worry. Dunn is heading home for the holidays (and to give Bo lots of pats) soon.

Carly Dunn
"He’s my best friend," she said. "I want to take him everywhere."

(H/T: @dog_rates)

