Hayley Kiyoko And Kehlani Are Criticizing Rita Ora's New "Girls" Song As Tone-Deaf To The LGBT Community

"A song like this just fuels the male gaze while marginalizing the idea of women loving women," Kiyoko said.

On Friday, Rita Ora dropped her new single, "Girls," which features Cardi B, Bebe Rexha, and Charli XCX.

Many fans think Ora is revealing she is bisexual in the song, and she has hinted at it in interviews.

In an interview with People following the song's release, Ora was asked whether she was bisexual or fluid.

"I think the way… If people look at it like that, it’s very narrow-minded, and I don’t think that’s what this record is," she said. "I don’t think that that even matters. Yeah."

Ora added that she "definitely" hopes the song becomes a bisexual anthem.

"I definitely want it to feel like it’s an anthem to somebody," she said. "I want there to be a sense of freedom for anyone who listens to it."