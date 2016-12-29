BuzzFeed News

Parents Say Their Children’s Hatchimals Are Mumbling "Fuck Me" In Their Sleep

The company behind the popular toys said they do not "use foul language" (but did not deny they could be taught such language).

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on December 29, 2016, at 4:18 p.m. ET

If you haven't already heard of it, let me introduce you to the hottest toy of the holiday season: the Hatchimal.

Reminiscent of Furbies, the $60 toy includes two eggs that are hatched to reveal a fluffy bird-like critter inside. They can be trained to speak, dance, and play games.Demand for the toys went wild. They sold out before Christmas pretty much everywhere, with single eggs going for more than triple their original price on eBay.Now, two parents are saying the animatronic baby bird may be using some rather, er, fowl language.
Reminiscent of Furbies, the $60 toy includes two eggs that are hatched to reveal a fluffy bird-like critter inside. They can be trained to speak, dance, and play games.

Demand for the toys went wild. They sold out before Christmas pretty much everywhere, with single eggs going for more than triple their original price on eBay.

Now, two parents are saying the animatronic baby bird may be using some rather, er, fowl language.

Nick Galego, a father in Canada, shared a video on Christmas of his son's Hatchimal possibly saying "fuck me."

The phrase is hard to make out — and certainly sounds quiiiite a bit like a sigh, followed by the word "me" — but Galego is "pretty sure" of what he heard.

"I'm pretty sure it says 'fuck me,'" Galego told CTV Vancouver Island.

His wife, Sarah Galego, also said she heard it. Still, they plan on keeping their son's beloved toy because he hasn't noticed the alleged dirty phrase.

"If he was a little bit older we might be more offended about it," she said.

Most people who commented on Galego's video don't hear what he heard:

Even so, other people are now posting videos of their Hatchimals repeating the offending phrase.

And one YouTuber called "TruthNeverSleeps" even posted a video calling them "demonic and satanic" "illuminati toys" due to their language.

A spokesperson for Spin Master, the company that makes the toys, told BuzzFeed News they "can assure consumers that Hatchimals do not curse, nor do they use foul language."

"Hatchimals communicate by speaking their own unique language, which is made up of random sounds, and by making other noises, including shivering when they’re cold and snoring while they sleep," Tara Tucker, VP global marketing communications, said.

However, the spokesperson did not deny that it would be possible to teach Hatchimals swear words.

A "learn to talk" feature lets users record sound and have the Hatchimal randomly repeat it while in autonomous mode.

"There is a repeat function and the Hatchimal will repeat what the user says," she said.

So, of course, people are now actually teaching their Hatchimals to swear.

And some who haven't yet gotten their hands on a Hatchimal are making do with what they have:

(H/T CTV Vancouver Island)

CORRECTION

The spokesperson for Spin Master is Tara Tucker. A previous version of this article incorrectly identified the spokesperson.

