Parents Say Their Children’s Hatchimals Are Mumbling "Fuck Me" In Their Sleep

Reminiscent of Furbies, the $60 toy includes two eggs that are hatched to reveal a fluffy bird-like critter inside. They can be trained to speak, dance, and play games.

Demand for the toys went wild. They sold out before Christmas pretty much everywhere, with single eggs going for more than triple their original price on eBay.

Now, two parents are saying the animatronic baby bird may be using some rather, er, fowl language.