Harry Styles Posted A Selfie In A 1D T-Shirt And Fans Are Absolutely Losing It

Harry Styles, confirmed 1D stan.

By
Julia Reinstein
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Karwai Tang / WireImage

One Direction may have officially split up in 2016, but they've lived on in the hearts and minds of their faithful fans ever since.

And that fandom includes, apparently, 1D's very own Harry Styles.

On his Instagram stories Sunday night, Styles posted — and then quickly deleted — a gym pic of himself in an old One Direction T-shirt.

The shirt appears to be from the group's Up All Night tour in 2012 — vintage!!!!

Harry Styles

Styles deleted the selfie just moments after posting it, leading fans to speculate he'd intended to share it to his close friends list.

alexis got a kissy from harry x2 @aaagoldenline

Whenever witnessed the story before he deleted it … welcome to close friends harry styles edition LMFAOOO

Twitter: @aaagoldenline
briana 🌷 @knitrry

harry’s close friends story rn probably

Twitter: @knitrry
pilu AOTV 🌙✈️ @callitdevotion

his ass thinking if he deleted it no one would see it as if we already don’t have it as wallpaper uploaded in every social platform and being printed on several objects as we speak

Twitter: @callitdevotion

But screenshots are forever, especially when you're a pop superstar with 48 million Instagram followers.

alexandra @alexaamonicaa

me screenshotting his story before he deleted it

Twitter: @alexaamonicaa
Harry Styles Band Updates @hsbandflorals

Us, peacefully living our lives Harry Styles casually posting stories:

Twitter: @hsbandflorals

Naturally, fans absolutely lost their marbles.

miss honey 🌈 @spinning_again

harry owns and wears old one direction merch in his daily life and takes mirror selfies to show his pals and i’m not okay at all

Twitter: @spinning_again

Directioners are deep in their feelings over it.

hash brown 🐀 @eggyolkrry

this one next @Harry_Styles

Twitter: @eggyolkrry
caro 🎞️ @louisissunn

“go to hell” is basic. its boring. “i hope you’ll be asleep when harry styles posts a selfie wearing 1d t-shirt” is terrifying. its real, it could happen to you and it happened to so many.

Twitter: @louisissunn

A historic moment, tbh.

anha 💫 @lwttle_freak

who knew we'd get 2023 larry reunion on the boobs of harry styles

Twitter: @lwttle_freak

Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to bump "What Makes You Beautiful" and have an existential crisis about how it came out over a decade ago. Byeeeee!


