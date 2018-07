People Are Petitioning For Harambe To Be Immortalized As A Pokémon

Since Harambe the gorilla's tragic death in May, people have yearned for a proper way to honor his memory.

But this could be the most fitting tribute yet: There is now a petition to immortalize Harambe as a Pokémon.

The Change.org petition was created on Wednesday and currently has more than 14,000 signatures.

Eric, the petition's creator who also runs a popular meme Facebook page, told BuzzFeed News he started the petition when he saw the parody fan art (pictured above) while scrolling through Facebook and thought it "would be really cool if that actually happened."