24 High-Larious Tweets To Celebrate 4/20 With

24 High-Larious Tweets To Celebrate 4/20 With

"If you die on 4/20 you become stuck in weed purgatory with Seth Rogen chanting lines from Pineapple Express for the rest of eternity."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on April 20, 2017, at 4:20 p.m. ET

1.

in 3 years it's going to be 4/20 for an entire month
abdul 🚀 @Advil

2.

you: 4/20 me, an intellectual: 1/5
ANDY @DlSTURBlNG

3.

happy 4/20 everybody, what a special day i will be spending it how i spend every 4/20: still not knowing where or how people get their weed
twenty griffinteen @griffinmcelroy

4.

i fucking love weed w- caring e- about e- her d- unconditionally
Lazy dog @LaziestCanine

5.

if you die on 4/20 you become stuck in weed purgatory with seth rogen chanting lines from pineapple express for the rest of eternity
artificialdeath.flac @hyped_resonance

6.

You all need to understand the true meaning of 4/20
College Student @ColIegeStudent

7.

it's 420 eve, remember to leave cookies and milk out for Snoop Dogg
isaiah @Imontez65

8.

wyd 5min after smoking this?
bRaNdoN @BrandonDaGawdd

9.

haha yeah i fricken love 4/20 lol weed rules bro lemme hit that [i take one hit and immediately get so much anxiety that i puke everywhere]
cool as h*ck turtle @dubstep4dads

10.

CRAZY HOW 4/20 IS ON 4/20 THIS YEAR
wus poppin jimbo @BillRatchet

11.

please be careful everyone. i lost a friend who smoked weed. he's fine he just got really into doing finger dances to edm with light gloves
jaboukie young-white @jaboukie

12.

Bannon: 4/20 should be a national holiday! Aide: I didn't know you smoked weed. B: [hiding his Happy Hitler's B-Day card] Er yes...weed...
OhNoSheTwitnt @OhNoSheTwitnt

13.

When someone questions how much weed you can smoke
Stoner❌press @Stoner_Xpress

14.

you (idiot): enjoying a nice home cooked meal on april 20th me (smart): screaming BONG APPETITE at everyone in chipotle
yvonne martinez @meowiewowwie

15.

Undercover #420 operations are in place. Discreet traps have been set up throughout the city today. #Happy420
Wyoming, MN Police @wyomingpd

16.

MARY JANE: daddy, what's my name from? ME: it's from the comic Spider-Man 420BLAZEIT: and mine? ME: umm [sweating] also Spider-Man
Reverend Scott @Reverend_Scott

17.

Calling in sick today lol #420
Ethan Klein @h3h3productions

18.

18: can I smoke this joint? USA: no, it's not healthy 18: what about cigarettes? USA: as much as you want as long as you pay tax
paperwash© @PaperWash

19.

Happy 420.
Zach Braff @zachbraff

20.

[1st date] "My birthday is on April 20th, so 4/20. Isn't that cool? When's yours?" Oh, umm *sweating* Sextember 69th
Terry F @daemonic3

21.

[jeopardy] Grass for $420 "That's not a category" Mary Jane for $420 "Again, not a-" *slams buzzer* I'll give you $420 for some weed, Alex
Floyd @dafloydsta

22.

My ex smoked for the first time today and look what this bitch texted me
Ghost @KillianTrill

23.

To everyone smoking the devils lettuce today #Happy420
₮ristan @416iix

24.

bro isn't it so crazy how weed is already 2017 years old?? happy birthday weed!!
davey @guccislide

