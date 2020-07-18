She Criticized The CEO Of Her Old Company Over Diversity. He Told Her Apologize Or "We're Going To War."

“You do not know anything about me, our culture, our brand values,” Edwards wrote in his message. “Your comments are as racist as I have seen. Our parents expect Hanna to represent everyone and provide positive energy — not to be a political site.”

About two hours after posting her critical comment, Cali received a LinkedIn notification. It was a message from Edwards himself, and he was angry.

“If Hanna truly wants to live up to their mission to support ALL moms...their white male CEO should step down immediately and the company should seek to replace him with a woman of color,” Cali wrote.

Cali wanted to chide the popular children’s clothing company Hanna Andersson for putting out a statement on anti-racism she felt didn’t go nearly far enough amid the Black Lives Matter protests sweeping the US. She also accused the company of having a glaring diversity problem and called on CEO Mike Edwards to resign.

Cali had never met Edwards — she worked in marketing at the company until October 2018, while he came on as CEO in April 2019 after leaving his role as CEO of eBags — but his message left her stunned. “I obviously knew that Hanna doesn’t have a great track record as far as diversity, but…I thought my comment was fair,” Cali told BuzzFeed News. “So I was really shocked that the company would respond in the way that it did, and that the CEO would personally reach out and basically harass me.”

The heated exchange was not out of the ordinary for Edwards, according to three current and six former employees who told BuzzFeed News he has a reputation for rebuking staff members who disagree with him and that the company has a culture that does not give enough value to racial diversity.

Hanna Andersson, a Portland, Oregon-based company, has specialized in colorful, Scandinavian-inspired cotton clothing for children and babies since 1983. Originally founded by a Swedish mother, who left the company in 2007, the company has garnered praise for donating to children’s philanthropies and implementing forward-thinking policies for parents in the workplace.

But beneath the wholesome image, Hanna Andersson has a dark side that has developed in recent years, current and former employees said. While the company does frequently use nonwhite models, employees say it’s not being done enough, and that nonwhite models are not given the same prominence.

All those who were interviewed by BuzzFeed News said they could only recall one or two Black people working in the corporate office at any given time. The company confirmed there are currently no Black people among its 139 corporate employees. (A media strategist hired by the company suggested this was due partly to the demographics of Portland.) Employees also said the leadership team — which Edwards confirmed is entirely white — has been known to push back against those who call upon the company to do better when it comes to diversity and representation.

“[Edwards] is an incredibly fragile person, [and] he’ll lash out at anything,” said former Hanna Andersson copywriter Benjamin Kessler.

In a Zoom interview with BuzzFeed News on Friday, Edwards laid out steps the company is taking to improve diversity, including establishing a committee for inclusiveness, giving employees extra days off to be involved in community causes and vote on Election Day, hiring an external diversity consultant, and making charitable donations to the NAACP. “We can be better,” he said, but he insisted diversity was a valued principle.

“Our position has always been that we are both diverse and inclusive of all families, all races, all colors, all orientations,” he said, “and that continues.”

If you're someone who is witnessing major issues in a company firsthand, we’d like to hear from you. Reach out to us via one of our tip line channels.





At a company town hall meeting at the end of January, Kessler, the former copywriter, had found himself summoning the courage to raise his hand. The 30-year-old had worked at Hanna Andersson for one year, but he felt uncomfortable with what he saw as a lack of diversity in the brand’s image. “I raised my hand and I said I would love to see a greater amount of diversity in our marketing, because we’ve always featured people of color in our marketing not as much as we feature white people,” Kessler recalled to BuzzFeed News.



The question did not go over well with Edwards. In an email viewed by BuzzFeed News, Edwards, who is white, told Kessler his comments at the meeting were “insulting for the many leadership working for positive change and growth.”

“While I find it insulting that you don’t think we value diversity, you clearly don’t understand or appreciate the backgrounds of your leadership team,” Edwards wrote. “You have a choice: engage and appreciate where I am taking the company or we can reach an agreement for you to leave immediately.”

Kessler said he was forced to apologize to company executives, including Edwards, and was told he could lose his job if he didn’t.

One current employee, who asked — like others in this story — to remain anonymous to protect her employment, told BuzzFeed News that Kessler had told her about being forced to apologize and showed her the emails Edwards sent, which she described as “baffling” and “super inappropriate.”

Kessler did apologize out of fear of losing his job, but he was laid off less than two months later, in between two larger rounds of layoffs at the company. He was not given a reason why his layoff occurred separately from the two rounds, he said, which left him wondering whether his outspokenness had put a target on his back.

Edwards declined to talk about the allegations from Kessler or Cali, saying he could not speak about personnel issues, but he did say, “Ben [Kessler] and I had constructive discussions.” Edwards added that the company was forced to lay off more than 700 employees this year, bringing the total workforce down to 266 people. He insisted he had never “lashed out” at any employee who had raised concerns about diversity.

"I know you’ve talked to nine people but we have 200 and some people now left in the company and I’d say they beg to differ," he said.

But Kessler is not the only employee to feel disturbed by what they say is a lack of diversity in the company’s advertisements, which they believe stem from the company’s overwhelmingly white leadership team.

One former employee from the creative department said diversity was treated as a box to check, and photos of nonwhite models were rarely given the same spotlight that white ones were.

“We knew when we could and could not use diversity in our advertising and catalog and dot com,” she said. “If there was a Facebook carousel and we wanted to use a photo of a family of color, it was going to be like the third or fourth photo.”

The former employee, who left a few months before Edwards came in as CEO and asked (like many interviewed for this story) to not be named out of fear of retribution, said issues with racism at the company predate his leadership. While designing the catalog and website for their holiday pajama collection in 2018, the former employee said an executive had objected to a photo of a Black family being used as the cover. “She would just come in and say, ‘You can’t have that family on the cover, they don’t reflect our main customer’ — which is basically saying you can’t put a Black family on the cover because 99% of our customers are white and they don’t want to see it,” she said. “It was pretty blatant statements and moves by her to make sure our primary photography was white families, no matter how beautiful the photograph.”

Both this former employee and a second former employee told BuzzFeed News that the photos featuring a Black family in a best-selling print with reindeers for the 2018 catalog were reshot with a white family due to concerns from management. "The family wasn’t 'Hanna' enough," said the first former employee.

“Senior leadership...decided to reshoot the entire campaign because it was ‘too much diversity,'" said the second former employee. “They literally said ‘too much diversity’...and they said that they don’t want to look like they’re pandering."

The original photo was used in at least one email campaign, said this second employee. It shows a Black man and a Black woman with braids holding three children.

The company provided an image to BuzzFeed News that they said served as the cover of the 2018 catalog, showing five families of different races. The Black man and two of the children wearing the reindeer print are the same models used in the email campaign photo, but the Black woman has been replaced on the cover by another model who does not have braids.



Edwards said he could not comment about the 2018 catalog as he was not at the company at the time. But, he said, he had spoken with others who had worked on it and who told him the allegations were “simply not true.”

Edwards added that the 2019 catalog was “all about diversity.” The cover on that catalog provided by the company to BuzzFeed News featured a white mother and daughter on the cover, but several Black, Asian, and interracial families inside.

“We certainly became much more committed to it after George [Floyd]’s death,” Edwards said. “We had always been committed to it.”

According to a review of Hanna Andersson’s Instagram posts since Floyd’s death in May, about half of the models used are white, with the other half being models of other races. But this is a significant increase from the start of the year. Between January and March, about twice as many white parents and children appeared on the Instagram account than nonwhite ones.

“The creative department certainly strives to include diversity in the photography,” said Kessler, “but it’s simply not replicated in the company itself.”