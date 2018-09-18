The "Guys We Fucked" Podcast Hosts Are Being Called Racist For A Clip Of Them Talking About Sex With Black Men

In the clip from a 2014 episode, the hosts complained about “black people who act like white people” and said they love “that hood swag.”

The hosts of the popular podcast Guys We Fucked are being called racist after a 2014 clip of them talking about having sex with black men went viral. Guys We Fucked

On the weekly podcast, which reportedly has more than a million subscribers, comedians Corinne Fisher and Krystyna Hutchinson discuss their sex lives and interview men they've slept with. The self-declared “anti slut-shaming podcast” has been lauded as feminist for its sex positivity.

On Monday, blogger Dami Olonisakin tweeted that she was “really disappointed with a sex podcast.” Really dissapointed with a sex podcast. I respected their work & even bought their book till they started fetishising black men. Dear white women, black men are not sexual objects you can tick off your bucket list for your own sexual gratification. This drag will be postponed

Olonisakin said she'd been a fan of the podcast duo “till they started fetishising black men.” “Dear white women, black men are not sexual objects you can tick off your bucket list for your own sexual gratification,” she tweeted. Olonisakin did not immediately call out Guys We Fucked, but later shared the offending clip in a follow-up tweet.

In the clip, Fisher and Hutchinson discussed having sex with black men and complained about “black people who act like white people.” Soo here’s the clip.

“I had sex with two dudes, and one was the black guy,” Fisher said in the clip, prompting Hutchinson to respond with a gasp and “score!” “It was my second black guy though,” said Fisher. “Everyone was like, ‘Oh, is that your first black guy?’ And I’m like, um, excuse me, I’ve been fucking black guys since the early 2000s, thank you very much.” “Yeah, but you even said your first one didn’t count,” Hutchinson replied.

“But this was like a real black guy, like basketball player height, deep voice, lives uptown,” replied Fisher. “He doesn’t act black enough, though.” View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @sorryaboutlastnight

“What do you mean? Like, talk black?” asked Hutchinson. “Well, I just mean, like, act, more like…thug,” said Fisher. “I don't like...black people who act like white people.” “And I know we’re gonna get a bunch of letters like, ‘What do black people act like?’” Fisher continued. “Guys, we all fucking know when we say stereotypically what black people act like, and that's what I like.” “Nico’s kinda like that. He’s got that hood swag, mmm, I love it,” Hutchinson replied, referring to her ex who appears in their second episode, titled “NICO: DO I HAVE ANY BLACK FRIENDS?”

The clip has gone viral, and people are criticizing it as “straight out racism.” this is straight out racism. and making a podcast where you think you can so freely display this racism and fetishisation of Black men is peak white entitlement. https://t.co/pIOAkJUyXA

When she said “he was a real black guy” I had to stop there. Then I went back to listen to the rest and it got worse. https://t.co/CvJL0ZOlz8

This is so disgusting. How can you think this is okay to say?! Drooling over him having 'hood swag' and him being black enough for you for the weekend. You're gonna get a bunch of letters because it's RACIST, you are racist and using black men as props in your sex life https://t.co/eSSOliegWi

“This is what ‘not racism’ sounds like among white people when they think there's no black people in earshot,” one person said. This is what "not racism" sounds like among white people when they think there's no black people in earshot https://t.co/gpjyblcVqn

Hutchinson apologized on Twitter, saying she wants to “erase insensitive dialogue from my conversations & am trying to do that by shutting the fuck up & listening when people point it out.” @JennaNDavis_ @Oloni @SryAboutLastNyt That was not me who said that. Regardless, that has to be beyond disappointing to hear and I’m sorry I didn’t step in. I want to erase insensitive dialogue from my conversations & am trying to do that by shutting the fuck up & listening when people point it out, so thank you.

Hutchinson said that she and Fisher “have had many conversations about why [the episode is] fucked up.” @Oloni @SryAboutLastNyt I will do better. I understand why that’s fucked up (that episode came out a while ago and we have had many conversations about why it’s fucked up). I’m sorry, I can’t imagine how disappointing that must have been to hear.