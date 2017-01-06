Police Captain Apologizes For Saying Date Rape Is "Not A Trend That We’re Too Worried About"

Rose, who is the commanding officer in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, came under fire for his statements on rape last week.

He told DNAinfo that while "every rape should be investigated" and he wishes his department "could do more," it "really becomes a balancing act for the investigators."

In 2016, there were 13 reported rapes and attempted rapes in Greenpoint, up from eight in 2015, police said.

Rose said he wasn't too concerned about the 62% increase in assaults because "only two were true stranger rapes."

"Some of them were Tinder, some of them were hookup sites, some of them were actually coworkers," he said.