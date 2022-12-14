Sports Journalist Grant Wahl Died Of An Aortic Aneurysm At The World Cup, His Wife Said

Shortly after the news of the writer's death broke, Wahl's brother, Eric Wahl said in an emotional Instagram video that he suspected foul play, noting that his brother had received death threats after being briefly detained ahead of the USA–Wales group match on Nov. 21 for wearing a shirt in support of the LGBTQ community. Same-sex relationships are illegal in Qatar.



“My brother was healthy,” Eric Wahl said in the video. “I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed.”

He later walked back his statements. On Tuesday, he tweeted that he "no longer suspect[s] foul play."

On CBS on Wednesday, Gounder said she attributed her brother-in-law's theories to grief, saying their family had lost several loved ones in recent years. "I think in these kind of moments, you really have to show grace to how people grieve," she said.

News of his death prompted an outpouring of tributes from athletes and other journalists who remembered Wahl as a passionate fan, a generous colleague, and a champion of American soccer and the women’s game, in particular.

Gounder said the response to Wahl's death has been a great comfort to her.

"To know that he was so loved by so many people, it makes me feel a little bit less alone," she said. "It's like a warm hug when you really need it in a moment like this."

The longtime sports writer covered soccer for more than two decades at Sports Illustrated before being fired from the magazine in 2020 amid pandemic-related pay cuts. He went on to start his own newsletter and became an analyst for CBS Sports. Wahl wrote two books about English star David Beckham’s move to Major League Soccer and how elite players strategize and harness their craft in each position on the pitch.

In the note on Substack, Gounder said Wahl "was an incredibly empathetic, dedicated, and loving husband, brother, uncle, and son who was our greatest teammate and fan."

"While the world knew Grant as a great journalist, we knew him as a man who approached the world with openness and love," she wrote.