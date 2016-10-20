BuzzFeed News

People Are Really Pissed Over This "Grab Her By The Brain" Campaign

"Maybe don't grab women at all. Anywhere. Ever."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on October 20, 2016, at 12:55 p.m. ET

There's apparently a new campaign dedicated to empowering "females" and, based on Donald Trump's "grab her by the pussy" comments, it's called...“Grab Her by the Brain."

Grab Her By The Brain is an initiative dedicated to empowering females of all ages. Honored to take part.… https://t.co/2wXqJQhH9D
Gregg Sulkin @greggsulkin

Grab Her By The Brain is an initiative dedicated to empowering females of all ages. Honored to take part.… https://t.co/2wXqJQhH9D

The campaign's website describes itself as a "movement ... that is dedicated to empowering females of all ages" with a mission to "confront gender inequality with an unparalleled positivity and enthusiasm."

The group is also selling these hats that say "Grab Her by the Brain."

Buying the hat — which is the only item available in the campaign&#x27;s merchandise shop — appears to be the only way to support the campaign.The group says on its website that proceeds will go to an anti-bullying charity called Boo2Bullying.A new charity will be picked every month by the campaign ambassadors, who are a mix of actors, models, and self-proclaimed &quot;philanthropy enthusiasts.&quot;
Buying the hat — which is the only item available in the campaign's merchandise shop — appears to be the only way to support the campaign.

The group says on its website that proceeds will go to an anti-bullying charity called Boo2Bullying.

A new charity will be picked every month by the campaign ambassadors, who are a mix of actors, models, and self-proclaimed "philanthropy enthusiasts."

The campaign got a lot of attention after actor Gregg Sulkin, who is listed as an "ambassador" for the group, shared a photo of himself in the hat on Twitter. People immediately had a looot of feelings about the campaign.

a) whaaaaaaaat b) whyyy c) maybe don't grab her by anything d) particularly her brains https://t.co/epy0L9P5aR
Amanda Hess @amandahess

a) whaaaaaaaat b) whyyy c) maybe don't grab her by anything d) particularly her brains https://t.co/epy0L9P5aR

It's literally just a website that sells hats https://t.co/XzsLZuJTFO
Dustin Hedstrom @DHWoodFashions

It's literally just a website that sells hats https://t.co/XzsLZuJTFO

This is amazingly tone-deaf. https://t.co/q2yZfrKfIo
Philip Lewis @Phil_Lewis_

This is amazingly tone-deaf. https://t.co/q2yZfrKfIo

People were quick to point out that, perhaps, we shouldn't be "grabbing" women at all.

MAYBE DON'T GRAB WOMEN AT ALL. ANYWHERE. EVER. https://t.co/z31FW8iXHU
Bella @bellamackie

MAYBE DON'T GRAB WOMEN AT ALL. ANYWHERE. EVER. https://t.co/z31FW8iXHU

WOULD YOU QUIT GRABBIN https://t.co/GFGvjrfdkO
Scaachi @Scaachi

WOULD YOU QUIT GRABBIN https://t.co/GFGvjrfdkO

Don't 👏🏾 grab 👏🏾 women 👏🏾 you 👏🏾 fucking 👏🏾 fucks 👏🏾 Guys, I'm so tired.9 https://t.co/swAh7PKykW
Danielle Henderson @knottyyarn

Don't 👏🏾 grab 👏🏾 women 👏🏾 you 👏🏾 fucking 👏🏾 fucks 👏🏾 Guys, I'm so tired.9 https://t.co/swAh7PKykW

Also, this.

First of all my dude, don't refer to women as "females." https://t.co/q4Kmi9tBJr
nasty woman #642,954 @NotAGem

First of all my dude, don't refer to women as "females." https://t.co/q4Kmi9tBJr

STOP SAYING FEMALES WE ARE HUMAN BEINGS https://t.co/GqNP5GKlK5
S @strangors

STOP SAYING FEMALES WE ARE HUMAN BEINGS https://t.co/GqNP5GKlK5

And some were especially pissed that only 10% of proceeds go to charity.

10% of the proceeds go to charity. TEN PERCENT. men are literally profiting off of trump's assault comments https://t.co/7BfOeAnca8
Jessica Roy @JessicaKRoy

10% of the proceeds go to charity. TEN PERCENT. men are literally profiting off of trump's assault comments https://t.co/7BfOeAnca8

In addition, the group's first beneficiary, Boo2Bullying, is currently not rated by any major charity rating websites and has raised just $428.78 so far, according to its own website.

Three "Grab Her by the Brain" ambassadors also serve on the board for Boo2Bullying.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Grab Her by the Brain and Boo2Bullying for comment.

UPDATE

Campaign founder Elizabeth Ariosto responded to criticism in a statement to BuzzFeed News, saying:

“As a domestic violence survivor and someone who dedicates her life to advocating for women’s rights, I am deeply saddened by the way certain members of our society value women in both the workplace and at home.

Intentionally provocative in nature, Grab Her by the Brain, is designed to serve as a timely metaphor to promote gender equality by using satire to help influence healthy public debate following Mr. Trump’s derogatory remarks about women.

Undoubtedly, our slogan is being used to protest his lewd comments and propel the nation to join in demanding cultural change. My hope is that this campaign will bring every woman closer to achieving their greatest potential without the fear of being objectified or disempowered.”

Actor and campaign ambassador Gregg Sulkin responded on Twitter, saying:

"After the demeaning way women have been referred to in the press these past weeks, I was asked to participate in a campaign that promoted women and did not objectify them. I am sorry if anyone found the wording offensive, however the intent was to promote women for their intellect and not just their bodies."

