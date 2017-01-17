People Are Saying These "Grab America By The Pussy" Shirts Normalize Sexual Assault

Spencer's Gifts is getting flooded with criticism for selling this "Grab America by the Pussy" shirt, which many are saying normalizes sexual assault.

In case anyone still needed a reason to never walk into a @Spencers again, this is proudly being displayed in the f… https://t.co/yhm8Kc1FBt

The shirt went viral after it was spotted in a Portland store by copywriter Mary Numair:

Sexual assault is not patriotism, @Spencers. It's not a joke or a slogan. For too many, it's a lived experience of… https://t.co/pDpREPL1nC

This tee shouldn't have made it past the pitch room, @Spencers. Not a matter of being offended; it's elevating sex… https://t.co/XlkDbVJkyZ

Apparently @Spencers is pro-sexual assault, which is a curious thing to be, really. But I guess if you can make a b… https://t.co/I8WfwwMECY

What the actual fuck, @Spencers. You've always been low-class, but this is a spectacular new low. https://t.co/aKIigZjuMn

I worked at a Spencer Gifts about 15 years ago and we sold some offensive stuff at the time, but nothing like this.… https://t.co/DYc4sXROHk

One person who said he previously worked in the store said Spencer's has pretty much always sold "offensive stuff," but that he "would quit over this."

Bob Dye, who manages the Lloyd Center store in Portland where the shirt first went viral, told The Oregonian he would doing everything he could to get the shirt removed from the store.

"This is wrong on so many levels, regardless of where on the political aisle you stand," Dye said. "We are as incensed at this as you are and we will do everything within the confines of the lease to have it removed."

According to The Oregonian, the shirts were no longer in the store Monday morning.