GQ Just Trolled Vanity Fair With A Hilariously Photoshopped Cover

"This just gets better and better the longer you look at it."

On Thursday, GQ debuted their new comedy issue. But something about the cover was...a bit off.

The cover features Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sarah Silverman...as well as a whole bunch of extra limbs for the three stars.

"GQ would like to apologize to Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sarah Silverman for the egregious mistakes made in the process of creating the cover for our 2018 comedy issue, the latest in our pantheon of mostly annual love letters to the funniest humans we know," says a letter on the magazine's website.