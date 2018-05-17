BuzzFeed News

GQ Just Trolled Vanity Fair With A Hilariously Photoshopped Cover



GQ Just Trolled Vanity Fair With A Hilariously Photoshopped Cover

"This just gets better and better the longer you look at it."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on May 17, 2018, at 1:32 p.m. ET

On Thursday, GQ debuted their new comedy issue. But something about the cover was...a bit off.

Presenting the 2018 #GQComedyIssue, starring Kate McKinnon, @IssaRae, &amp; @SarahKSilverman
GQ Magazine @GQMagazine

Presenting the 2018 #GQComedyIssue, starring Kate McKinnon, @IssaRae, &amp; @SarahKSilverman https://t.co/OiWFIdo6lC

The cover features Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sarah Silverman...as well as a whole bunch of extra limbs for the three stars.

"GQ would like to apologize to Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sarah Silverman for the egregious mistakes made in the process of creating the cover for our 2018 comedy issue, the latest in our pantheon of mostly annual love letters to the funniest humans we know," says a letter on the magazine's website.

The botched Photoshop job is a tongue-in-cheek (or leg-in-arm, ba-dum-chhh) reference to the Vanity Fair cover and photo spread that accidentally gave Reese Witherspoon three legs and Oprah Winfrey three hands in January.

im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon's got in here, it's been bothering me for the last five minutes
amy santiago warrior @leiascaptain

im tryna figure out how many legs reese witherspoon’s got in here, it’s been bothering me for the last five minutes

It took a lot of people a sec to see what GQ was doing.

I stared for five minutes before I got it.
Closed to the patriarchy indefinitely @amusawale

I stared for five minutes before I got it. https://t.co/2uCpxCzBLg

I won't lie, it took me a second to get it, but this whole thing is pretty great
Charlotte Wilder @TheWilderThings

I won't lie, it took me a second to get it, but this whole thing is pretty great https://t.co/h7Dz5rZN5U

But people can't stop laughing over it.

Arm-azing! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Amy West @TV_amyy

Arm-azing! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/IbIcWjpLxI

This just gets better and better the longer you look at it.
Ryan Brinson @RyanCBrinson

This just gets better and better the longer you look at it. https://t.co/iaGoFTOXhm

@breezega @GQMagazine @IssaRae @SarahKSilverman love the concept, the hand under the platform is killing me
KimKanyeKimYe @KimKanyeKimYeFC

@breezega @GQMagazine @IssaRae @SarahKSilverman love the concept, the hand under the platform is killing me

And they're loving the play on the Vanity Fair cover.

Vanity fair photoshop fail shade 😂😂😂
جوزفين @JosphineMamdouh

Vanity fair photoshop fail shade 😂😂😂 https://t.co/Hwgp9PGVwD

LMAOOOOOO! Channeling the "Oprah has 3 hands" Vanity Fair cover. Well played , @GQMagazine 😂😂😂😂
🌼Laurie🌼 @5_by_26

LMAOOOOOO! Channeling the "Oprah has 3 hands" Vanity Fair cover. Well played , @GQMagazine 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/F5c4Zsb0BK

Even Vanity Fair got in on the joke, giving GQ props "for getting a leg up on this trend."

It's not going out on a limb to say we love Issa, Kate, and Sarah. Props to @GQMagazine for getting a leg up on this trend.
VANITY FAIR @VanityFair

It’s not going out on a limb to say we love Issa, Kate, and Sarah. Props to @GQMagazine for getting a leg up on this trend. https://t.co/CF4BWUhVND

CORRECTION

The image of Oprah with three hands appeared in a photo in Vanity Fair. A previous version of this article misstated that it appeared on the cover.

