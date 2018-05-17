GQ Just Trolled Vanity Fair With A Hilariously Photoshopped Cover
"This just gets better and better the longer you look at it."
On Thursday, GQ debuted their new comedy issue. But something about the cover was...a bit off.
The cover features Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sarah Silverman...as well as a whole bunch of extra limbs for the three stars.
"GQ would like to apologize to Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sarah Silverman for the egregious mistakes made in the process of creating the cover for our 2018 comedy issue, the latest in our pantheon of mostly annual love letters to the funniest humans we know," says a letter on the magazine's website.
The botched Photoshop job is a tongue-in-cheek (or leg-in-arm, ba-dum-chhh) reference to the Vanity Fair cover and photo spread that accidentally gave Reese Witherspoon three legs and Oprah Winfrey three hands in January.
It took a lot of people a sec to see what GQ was doing.
But people can't stop laughing over it.
And they're loving the play on the Vanity Fair cover.
Even Vanity Fair got in on the joke, giving GQ props "for getting a leg up on this trend."
CORRECTION
The image of Oprah with three hands appeared in a photo in Vanity Fair. A previous version of this article misstated that it appeared on the cover.
-
