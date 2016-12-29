A 6-Year-Old Used Her Sleeping Mom's Thumbprint To Buy $250 Of Toys On Amazon

"Probably about four or five minutes into the movie, I fell asleep unintentionally," Howell told BuzzFeed News. "And that’s when she got on my phone."

Earlier this month, Howell and Ashlynd sat down one night to watch a movie.

This is Bethany Howell from Little Rock, Arkansas, and her 6-year-old daughter, Ashlynd.

But Howell didn't realize it at the time — not until her husband got home and said he'd noticed she'd spent nearly $250 on Amazon.

"I said, 'What are you talking about? I didn’t purchase anything,'" she said. "We thought we’d been hacked at first."

The two logged into the app, and noticed all 13 purchased items were Pokémon toys — her daughter's current obsession — and they were all being delivered to their home address.

"From there, I was like, ‘Well if you didn’t shop, and I didn’t shop, there’s only one other person in the house that could have done this.'"