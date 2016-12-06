BuzzFeed News

This 3-Year-Old Covered His Whole Kitchen In Carrots And Saved 2016

"Kids really do the funniest things."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on December 6, 2016, at 4:20 p.m. ET

This is Patimiosi Olive — Osi, for short — a 3-year-old living in Utah.

Osi and his parents were in the kitchen cooking dinner on Thursday when something peculiar happened.&quot;We were getting ready to make a roast, and we’re working on peeling the carrots, and they started slowly disappearing,&quot; Osi&#x27;s dad, Samson Olive, told BuzzFeed News.
Samson turned around, and next thing he knew, saw this:

There were carrots EVERYWHERE.
There were carrots EVERYWHERE.

Samson said he has "no idea" why his son pulled the Great Carrot Heist.

"The motive of a 3-year-old, I guess!" he said.

After his parents saw what he'd done, "all Osi could do was jump up and down and scream, 'Yay,'" Samson said.

"Obviously, he was pretty excited about it," he said. "Yeah, he was extremely proud of himself."

Samson's cousin Madison posted the glorious photo on Twitter, where thousands of people are loving Osi's antics.

My cousin just posted this picture of his son. Look how excited and proud he is of where he put all the carrots. I'… https://t.co/9SlVnwzllG

Osi and his carrots are melting people's stone-cold hearts.

This is the only reason I want to have a child. They are weird AF and I love it. https://t.co/yUQVo2x5m1

This is so pure and so silly and so precious https://t.co/Z7ux9YXBvw

I think this is my favorite tweet ive ever seen https://t.co/tXG6ZeUPBe

Everyone is so proud of him.

Achievement unlocked😂 https://t.co/g6Fu6kIJti

I'm proud of him too https://t.co/ovxVlbQHVS

The future is in such good hands.

iconic. this kid is going places in life https://t.co/WPFuMPibmy

This kid was born to be an installation artist. https://t.co/IsgvOsKmHa

Kids &gt;&gt;&gt;&gt; https://t.co/cYcyW9DJQP

Osi does funny stuff like this pretty often, Samson said.

"He used to pretend like he was a dog," he said. "So for a while, when we were potty training him, he wouldn’t go pee anywhere except outside."

Samson said he and his wife "couldn’t help but laugh" when they saw Osi's little art installation.

"We left them up for a bit, and then he eventually took them down, and then we cut them up and put them in our dinner," Olive said.

"It was just the random quirkiness of a little 3-year-old," he said. "Kids really do the funniest things."

