Southwest Airlines Has Apologized After A 5-Year-Old Girl Named Abcde Was Mocked By An Employee

A Texas mother is complaining that a Southwest Airlines employee mocked her 5-year-old daughter's name, which is Abcde.

Traci Redford said she and young Abcde (pronounced "Ab-city") were flying from Santa Ana, California, to their home in El Paso, Texas, a few weeks ago when a gate agent began mocking the girl's name.

"The gate agent started laughing, pointing at me and my daughter, talking to other employees," Redford told ABC7. "So I turned around and said, 'Hey, if I can hear you, my daughter can hear you, so I'd appreciate if you'd just stop."

Redford claimed her daughter heard the employee mocking her and asked why.

"She said, 'Mom, why is she laughing at my name?' And I said not everyone is nice and not everyone is going to be nice and it's unfortunate," she said.

The gate agent also allegedly took a photo of the girl's boarding pass and posted it on social media, which Redford said she found out about from someone who saw it online and reported it to the airline.

Redford, who could not immediately be reached for comment by BuzzFeed News, said that "after two weeks of doing a formal complaint, Southwest hadn't done anything."