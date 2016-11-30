Would Giraffes Wear Ties At The Top Or Bottom Of Their Necks?
Let's settle this.
An important question is vexing the good people of the internet: If giraffes wore ties, would they wear them like this...
...or like this?
The question was first posed on Twitter by comedian Jeremy Hammond.
Some people are Team Top:
And others think wearing it at the bottom just makes more sense:
And some think it's a bit of both — perhaps the bottom of the neck is for more of a casual Friday vibe:
So, which theory is the right one? The world may never know.
-
Weigh in: how would giraffes wear ties?Top of the neck.Bottom of the neck.I have an alternate theory that I will share in the comments.
Weigh in: how would giraffes wear ties?
-
vote votesTop of the neck.
-
vote votesBottom of the neck.
-
vote votesI have an alternate theory that I will share in the comments.
-
