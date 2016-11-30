BuzzFeed News

Would Giraffes Wear Ties At The Top Or Bottom Of Their Necks?

Let's settle this.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on November 30, 2016, at 1:15 p.m. ET

An important question is vexing the good people of the internet: If giraffes wore ties, would they wear them like this...

...or like this?

The question was first posed on Twitter by comedian Jeremy Hammond.

When giraffes go to work do you think they put the tie at the top or bottom of their necks? Asking for a friend.
When giraffes go to work do you think they put the tie at the top or bottom of their necks? Asking for a friend.

Thousands responded, all certain their theory was the correct one.

Some people are Team Top:

obviously it's the top https://t.co/C45GZ6AxqF
obviously it's the top https://t.co/C45GZ6AxqF

mmm top. more professional https://t.co/9H7Bjfcqap
mmm top. more professional https://t.co/9H7Bjfcqap

The top looks more formal so I'll go with it https://t.co/c9wi4dbIE2
The top looks more formal so I'll go with it https://t.co/c9wi4dbIE2

And others think wearing it at the bottom just makes more sense:

blatantly at the bottom. who wears their tie directly under their chin? smh https://t.co/xtoHhKI7hM
blatantly at the bottom. who wears their tie directly under their chin? smh https://t.co/xtoHhKI7hM

Bottom looks cooler https://t.co/nLxPDPcl4u
Bottom looks cooler https://t.co/nLxPDPcl4u

clearly at the bottom ffs - it's a tie, ain't no damn choker https://t.co/STgrMIwN10
clearly at the bottom ffs - it's a tie, ain't no damn choker https://t.co/STgrMIwN10

And some think it's a bit of both — perhaps the bottom of the neck is for more of a casual Friday vibe:

Top looks more professional whereas the bottom looks more like a chillen after 6 hours into the shift https://t.co/wi9V8vN4vv
Top looks more professional whereas the bottom looks more like a chillen after 6 hours into the shift https://t.co/wi9V8vN4vv

Top for job interview and first few years of employment. Bottom when you've been working for more than 10 years but… https://t.co/9Y99twodLQ
Top for job interview and first few years of employment. Bottom when you've been working for more than 10 years but… https://t.co/9Y99twodLQ

Top neck = Business Bottom neck = Business Casual https://t.co/R6QwjbehEU
Top neck = Business Bottom neck = Business Casual https://t.co/R6QwjbehEU

@xohillaryrose @jeremythunder dude, I had basically the same thought
@xohillaryrose @jeremythunder dude, I had basically the same thought

At the top. However every Friday night, after a tiring week, it is usual habit to have it at the bottom while getti… https://t.co/y7Ku1TkuTp
At the top. However every Friday night, after a tiring week, it is usual habit to have it at the bottom while getti… https://t.co/y7Ku1TkuTp

So, which theory is the right one? The world may never know.

Half prefers top, half prefers bottom. It’s a tie. https://t.co/vCeuST5l0w
Half prefers top, half prefers bottom. It’s a tie. https://t.co/vCeuST5l0w

