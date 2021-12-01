A Woman Said That Ghislaine Maxwell Groomed Her To Be Sexually Abused By Jeffrey Epstein When She Was Only 14

In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching a witness testify during her trial on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in New York.

The first alleged victim testified in Ghislaine Maxwell’s federal trial this week, sharing in graphic, emotional detail how Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused her from when she was 14 to 16.



Maxwell was the former girlfriend and longtime associate of Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender, whose August 2019 death in prison — where he was awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges — was ruled a suicide. Federal prosecutors have accused Maxwell of being Epstein’s “partner in crime” who made it possible for him to sexually abuse and traffic underage girls for a decade. If convicted, she could face up to 70 years in prison.

The testimony of four women who said they were abused while underage is central to the case against Maxwell, with two of the women alleging that she recruited them when they were only 14 years old.

On Tuesday, the first of the four accusers testified, describing how Maxwell allegedly groomed her for sexual acts with Epstein, while at times actively participating in the abuse. She also testified Wednesday that Epstein introduced her to Donald Trump at his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago when she was 14, before he was president.

The witness, who was identified in court by the pseudonym “Jane” and who is now in her early 40s, said she first met Maxwell and Epstein in 1994 while she was attending a summer arts camp in Michigan. Epstein told her they were major donors to the camp and that they gave children scholarships. After finding out she was from Palm Beach, Florida, where he had a home, he suggested he might know her parents and asked for her mom’s name and phone number, Jane said

Weeks later, at the beginning of her eighth-grade year, Jane’s mother told her that Epstein had called and invited them to tea.

That meeting was the first of many for Jane. Jane testified that she began regularly visiting Epstein and Maxwell — without her mom — and the two often took her shopping or to the movies. Epstein frequently gave her wads of cash, she said, and they asked her about her life, her family, and her dreams. Soon, Maxwell felt akin to an “older sister,” she said.

But that same year, while she was still 14, Epstein began sexually abusing her, Jane said. Maxwell played a significant role, she said, allegedly grooming her by normalizing talking about sexual topics, goading the young teen into sexual contact with Epstein and, at times, Maxwell herself.

“It made me feel confused because that did not feel normal to me,” Jane said in her testimony Tuesday. “When you’re 14, you have no idea what’s going on.”